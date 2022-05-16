How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife online

Here's how you can watch The Time Traveler's Wife online so you can enjoy the new series.

The Time Traveler's Wife is a fresh adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's debut novel from ex-Doctor Who writer, Steven Moffat and Emmy-winning director, David Nutter.

If you're unfamiliar with the plot of the book, The Time Traveler's Wife is a love story revolving around Henry DeTamble and Claire Anne Abshire. The pair are married, though their relationship is somewhat strained by Henry's genetic condition which causes him to involuntarily time-travel. This strange disorder brings the pair trouble, but it also opens up new ways for the couple to get to know one another.

Here's how you can watch The Time Traveler's Wife online.

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife in the US

The Time Traveler's Wife is airing now on HBO in the US; if you don't have traditional cable, you'll be able to stream the show on live TV streaming services that have HBO such as YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As it's an HBO show, you're also able to follow Henry and Claire's unorthodox love story over on HBO Max. If you're already subscribed to HBO you'll get free access to HBO Max, but if not you can pick it up as a standalone streaming service for $9.99 a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (ad-free).

New episodes of The Time Traveler's Wife air on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9 pm ET.

How to watch The Time Traveler's Wife in the UK

Like plenty of other HBO shows such as Euphoria and The Staircase, The Time Traveler's Wife is exclusive to Sky Atlantic in the UK. The series premieres in the UK on Monday, May 16 at 9 pm, with new episodes set to air weekly.

If you want to watch the new series in the UK, you'll therefore need to be signed up for a Sky TY package that comes with Sky Atlantic. Check the Sky TV website for all the best deals right now.

Alternatively, you'll be able to stream The Time Traveler's Wife online over on NOW.