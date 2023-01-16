How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online from anywhere

Catch the new islanders in action when they head into the villa on Monday, January 16.

Want to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online? Here's where you'll need to go to keep up with all the gossip from the new villa.

Dating show fans are in for a double helping of drama from ITV this year as they're serving up not one but two seasons of Love Island this year. Winter Love Island has been revived for 2023, and that means we'll soon be spending six weeks in the sun as a new batch of islanders jets off to South Africa to try and find love with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

We've already learned who are starting islanders will be, and viewers have been given the opportunity to select the first bombshell of the new series there's bound to be plenty of drama once they start coupling up. But who will become the next couple to join the Love Island winners list?

If you'd like to follow along as the new stars adjust to villa life in the hit dating show, here's how to watch Love Island 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online in the UK

Love Island 2023 gets underway in the UK on ITV2 at 9 pm on Monday, January 16, with new episodes airing at around the same time every night for six weeks.

If you're looking to keep up with all the latest gossip, you can either catch it live on ITV2 or stream live and on-demand for free via ITV's revamped streaming service, ITVX (as long as you have a valid TV license). If you're not in the UK, you might still be able to tune in via a VPN.

How to watch Love Island 2023 with a VPN

If you're a Love Island fan but you're going to be away from home during the new series or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch Love Island and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online in the US

Whilst we haven't had official confirmation just yet, we expect that the latest series of Love Island will follow the dating show's normal release pattern across the pond.

If this proves to be the case, we suspect Love Island 2023 will begin airing on Hulu at some point once the series has started airing in the UK. As and when we learn more, we'll be sure to include the necessary info below.