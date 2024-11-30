How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: release date, air times and streaming options

Fans have been watching gripped as Yellowstone season 5 part 2 airs, potentially marking the end of this popular neo-Western series, and the next entry is episode 12 which airs on Sunday, December 1.

Without wanting to spoil too much for those who aren't caught up, Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 will show police pursing a character for a series of murders, as the fight to save the ranch continues.

With 15 episodes in this season of Yellowstone, episode 12 marks the end getting near, and so you'll want to make sure you've watched it ready for the finale later in the year.

So here's how to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 in the US

In order to watch Yellowstone season 5, including episode 12, you'll need to find a way to tune into the Paramount Network which is airing each episode of the season.

Episode 12 will show on Sunday, December 1 at 9 pm ET/PT (and on CBS one hour later), and it'll be repeated on both channels throughout the week if you check the TV schedule.

So what if you don't have a cable plan, or one that includes these channels? Quite a few live TV streaming services offer access to them, so you're in luck. I'd particularly point you towards two which are currently on sale: there are Sling TV Black Friday deals and Fubo Black Friday deals which make those fairly affordable.

Fubo Pro: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Fubo The most affordable main Fubo plan, Pro, goes all the way down to $59.99 for your first month. Fubo Pro offers over 130 channels, 3 screens for simultaneous streaming on-the-go and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Sling TV blue: was $45 now $22.50 at Sling TV Sling TV blue is Sling's middle plan, and it focuses on mostly giving you news channels. It's half price off for your first month in this Black Friday deal, as are all the other Sling plans..

Otherwise Philo TV is your cheapest option, costing $28 per month, and Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV also include the channels.

Another option is to sign up for the Paramount Plus Black Friday deal, on its Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which gets you this premium tier for $2.99 per month for your first two months instead of the usual $12.99.

Paramount Plus won't include the show in its video-on-demand library, but the Showtime tier lets you watch local live TV which includes your CBS affiliate.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ You can save a whole $10 per month for your first two months of the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime, getting you all the best of the streaming service with a massive discount. You'll need to use the code BF-ADFREE

Video-on-demand licensing for Yellowstone streaming falls to Peacock, but it doesn't get new episodes of the show immediately after they debut. Instead, it usually gets them roughly six months afterwards, so you'll have to wait a while to catch them.

If you're a keen Yellowstone fan, then, you'll want to catch it when it airs live. If you can't tune in at the time, the episodes are repeating on various Paramount-owned channels at different times.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you've got a simple way to stream every new episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2, and that's by using the streaming service Paramount Plus.

This streaming service (which is also available as a Prime Video channel) costs £6.99 per month and it offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Paramount Plus will get Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 the day after it airs on TV in the US. That means you can stream it on Monday, December 2.

At the moment, there are several Paramount Plus Black Friday deals which will help you save money when you sign up, whether you do so via the standalone streaming service or through Prime Video. These all expire on Monday, December 2, so sign up before you want to watch Yellowstone!

Paramount Plus Prime Video channel: was £7.99 now £3.99 at Amazon If you sign up to Paramount Plus through Prime Video, you can get the same deal as above, and this pick will be useful to people who already use Prime Video and don't want to download another app.

Paramount Plus Premium monthly plan: was £10.99 now £5.49 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus recently split into three tiers and its top-end one offers 4K streaming and 4 devices to watch on. It's quite expensive but this Black Friday deal makes it half price for your first three months.



How to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in Australia

Paramount Plus won't offer Yellowstone season 5 part 2 in Australia. Instead, to watch the Yellowstone season 5 episode 12, you'll have to turn to the streaming service Stan. Stan gets episode 12 on Monday, December 2.

The price of a Stan subscription starts at $12 per month for the basic plan, but that only lets you watch videos at an SD resolution. The $16-per-month standard plan lets you stream in HD and also lets you download videos so you can watch them offline.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 12, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!