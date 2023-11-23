Hurry, Amazon's can't-miss Black Friday deal on Prime Video channels is back

Black Friday 2023 has brought back the best streaming deal from last year's sales, and it's slightly different from before, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Right now, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Video Channels for 75% of their usual price, letting you expand your Prime Video membership with loads more videos, movies or sports, depending on the deal you opt for. This is for two months, before the usual price kicks back in.

Prime Video Channels are add-on packages of extra videos, and when you sign up, these are all added to the already-accessible Prime Video library. To subscribe, you need to also be an Amazon Prime customer which costs $14.99/£8.99 per month or $139/£95 each year.

A free trial to Prime is available for one week, but you can get a whole 30-day one for Black Friday.

US Prime Video Channels in the deal

Each of these Prime Video channels is 75% off its usual asking price for your first two months of a subscription. Below you can see the monthly price, but remember it's twice that for the whole deal.

The deal ends on Sunday, December 3, so act fast!

In the Black Friday sales last year, the list was slightly different, but mostly the same. The discount was slightly different, though.

That time around, each discounted Prime Video channel was $1.99. So in some cases you're getting a better discount this time around, but for other channels the discount isn't as large.

Prime Video Channel trials are a great way to test out new batches of content without having to pay for the usual up-front cost of the videos. I always sign up to 2 or 3 each Black Friday, to see if there's anything worth keeping around.

If you're a UK reader, you should know that there was a deal last year that made channels 99p, but it hasn't kicked off yet this year. Hopefully it will soon!

