'I'm a Celebrity' fans left stunned after last night's SHOCK elmination
By Lucy Buglass published
'I'm a Celebrity' saw its second elimination on Monday night, but fans were very surprised at the result!
I'm a Celebrity 2021 said goodbye to another campmate on Monday night, following Arlene Phillips's exit on Sunday. But fans were quite shocked by the decision, which came down to a public vote.
Each night, viewers are encouraged to vote via the app or phone for who they want to keep in the competition, and the person with the lowest amount of votes has to leave camp with immediate effect.
Monday night's results revealed that it was Kadeena Cox who needed to leave camp.
Confirming the result on Twitter, the I'm a Celebrity account wrote: "She showed exactly why she’s a gold medal winner with her determination and focus, but it’s now time for Kadeena to leave the Castle".
She showed exactly why she’s a gold medal winner with her determination and focus, but it’s now time for Kadeena to leave the Castle 🏰 #ImACeleb @kad_c pic.twitter.com/Ak0S0YV4w1December 6, 2021
However, fans on Twitter were shocked by the outcome with many of them talking about how "nice" she was and that they wanted her to go further in the competition due to how much she'd accomplished whilst in the castle.
kadeena was literally so nice, i have no idea why she’s out so early #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nwPJrt5yI3December 6, 2021
Kadeena should be super proud of herself, she did amazing!! But also she should’ve gone a lot further, she really didn’t deserve to go out!! 💜 #ImACelebDecember 6, 2021
A bit disappointed Kadeena got voted out. Really liked her #ImACelebDecember 6, 2021
Such a weird choice - she’s almost done the most out of anyone in there #ImACeleb #KadeenaDecember 6, 2021
@imacelebrity Kadeena should never have gone. She was brilliant in the trials.#ImACelebDecember 7, 2021
Prior to her exit, fans praised Kadeena for being so open about her MS diagnosis during one of the many discussions around the castle's campfire.
She told campmates and viewers: "I always talk about my condition to allow people to get an understanding. It’s not very well known. I think these guys have made me feel so comfortable that I can just share some of the more personal stuff. As much as it’s tough, I wouldn’t have changed it and it’s given me opportunities I wouldn’t have had."
Kadeena Cox is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and has competed in T38 para-athletics sprint events and C4 para-cycling events during her career.
She also won Celebrity Masterchef, and appeared in Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017, Celebrity Great British Bake Off in 2018, and Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year, so she can add I'm a Celebrity to the list of reality TV shows she's taken part in!
I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV tonight, with episodes also available on ITV Hub. For full listings - see our TV guide.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
