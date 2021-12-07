'I'm a Celebrity' fans left stunned after last night's SHOCK elmination

I'm A Celebrity fans have seen two campmates eliminated from the show so far.

I'm a Celebrity 2021 said goodbye to another campmate on Monday night, following Arlene Phillips's exit on Sunday. But fans were quite shocked by the decision, which came down to a public vote.

Each night, viewers are encouraged to vote via the app or phone for who they want to keep in the competition, and the person with the lowest amount of votes has to leave camp with immediate effect.

Monday night's results revealed that it was Kadeena Cox who needed to leave camp.

Confirming the result on Twitter, the I'm a Celebrity account wrote: "She showed exactly why she’s a gold medal winner with her determination and focus, but it’s now time for Kadeena to leave the Castle".

However, fans on Twitter were shocked by the outcome with many of them talking about how "nice" she was and that they wanted her to go further in the competition due to how much she'd accomplished whilst in the castle.

kadeena was literally so nice, i have no idea why she’s out so early #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nwPJrt5yI3December 6, 2021 See more

Kadeena should be super proud of herself, she did amazing!! But also she should’ve gone a lot further, she really didn’t deserve to go out!! 💜 #ImACelebDecember 6, 2021 See more

A bit disappointed Kadeena got voted out. Really liked her #ImACelebDecember 6, 2021 See more

Such a weird choice - she’s almost done the most out of anyone in there #ImACeleb #KadeenaDecember 6, 2021 See more

@imacelebrity Kadeena should never have gone. She was brilliant in the trials.#ImACelebDecember 7, 2021 See more

Prior to her exit, fans praised Kadeena for being so open about her MS diagnosis during one of the many discussions around the castle's campfire.

She told campmates and viewers: "I always talk about my condition to allow people to get an understanding. It’s not very well known. I think these guys have made me feel so comfortable that I can just share some of the more personal stuff. As much as it’s tough, I wouldn’t have changed it and it’s given me opportunities I wouldn’t have had."

Kadeena Cox is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and has competed in T38 para-athletics sprint events and C4 para-cycling events during her career.

She also won Celebrity Masterchef, and appeared in Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017, Celebrity Great British Bake Off in 2018, and Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year, so she can add I'm a Celebrity to the list of reality TV shows she's taken part in!



