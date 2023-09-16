India vs. Sri Lanka live stream — watch in the Asia Cup 2023 cricket final online

After three weeks' captivating cricket action in the Asia Cup 2023, we have finally reached the big one – the final between India vs Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17. These sides have met once in the tournament already, a 41-run victory for India in the Super 4 stage on Tuesday, so will it be revenge for the hosts or a repeat for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo? We've all the information of how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka live stream below.

India started the 2023 Asia Cup as favorites and have played throughout the tournament as such. The world-ranked number two ODI side will be approaching the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 in battle-hardened fashion but their six-run defeat to Bangladesh in their final Super 4 outing proved they can't take anything for granted.

Captain Rohit Sharma has been in fine form with the bat and Virat Kohli's 94-ball 122 not out against Pakistan in the Super 4s also served notice of his return to form.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka's two-wicket defeat of Pakistan on Thursday confirmed their final place. Kusal Mendis scored a fine 91 to anchor the run chase expertly in a rain-affected encounter that was reduced to 42 overs per side. Three wickets from pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana – nicknamed the Baby Malinga as a result of his low-slung action – helped restrict Pakistan's power hitters. He'll need a repeat of that if his side are to beat one of cricket's most fearsome sides.

The Asia Cup uses ODI rules, meaning a 50-over contest as long as the weather holds throughout the day. But we're getting ahead of ourselves; here's how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka live stream in the Asia Cup 2023 cricket final, online or on TV depending on what's available where you are.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka for free

Great news for Indian fans as this game like every game of the cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices. If you're traveling outside of India during the game, don't worry because you can use a VPN, details below...

First ball in Colombo will be 3 pm.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka from anywhere

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in the U.K.

Though you may have already switched on Sky Sports in order to watch this cricket match, it's not actually on there! Instead, the Asia Cup 2023 is airing on TNT Sports (formerly Eurosport and BT Sports).

TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month and it'll let you watch all the Asia Cup games — the online streaming version of the subscription is done through Discovery Plus so you can also watch all that streamer's factual shows too, as well as all the sports previously shown by Eurosport like the Premier League, tennis and cycling. You can find that here.

The India vs Sri Lanka game begins at 10:30 am, so it's at the right time to watch over your cornflakes.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in Australia

Airing the India vs Sri Lanka final online in Australia is Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports. This gives you access to Fox Sports and loads of channels for live sports.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will get you more concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

India vs Sri Lanka takes place at 7:30 pm so it's at the perfect time to watch with a beer in hand.

How to watch India vs. Sri Lanka in the U.S.

While cricket in the U.S. usually falls to Willow TV, the Asia Cup is a bit different: it's actually airing on the massive sports streaming service ESPN Plus. The only catch is that this match takes place at 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT, so it's going to be a very early start or late night for you!

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for unlimited sports streaming, though many people opt to sign up for the Disney Bundle. This includes ESPN Plus as well as Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 per month, and you can find more information here.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs. Sri Lanka, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

All you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka

When does the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup game take place? India vs Sri Lanka takes place at 3 pm local time, which is SLST for Sri Lanka. That coverts to 2.30 am PT / 5.30 am ET / 10.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEST.

