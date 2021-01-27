Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana in this 'Spencer' first look

A first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana was released today as principal photography has begun on the film Spencer directed by Pablo Larrain. She looks great in this first look, and we have to say it has us looking forward to more footage. News of Stewart’s casting as Princess Diana was first announced over the summer last year. Filming will take place in Germany and the UK. Currently, there is a fall 2021 anticipated launch. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Last year, the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series, The Crown, focused on the early stages of the tumultuous relationship between the Prince and Princess of Wales’. Recently the Princess Diana documentary Diana: In Her Own Words began streaming on both Disney+ and Netflix. Diana’s emotion-filled voice carries the documentary and reveals the hidden side of her widely publicized marriage.

The upcoming biopic, Spencer, scribed by Steven Knight, will focus on one weekend in Princess Diana's life, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. The film’s main star Kristen Stewart had this to say regarding the biopic,

‘SPENCER is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.’

The film’s official synopsis:

December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Spencer’s creative team includes Director of Photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran (Academy award-winner for Little Women and Anna Karenina), Make Up and Hair Designer Wakana Yoshihara (Murder On The Orient Express, High Rise) and Guy Hendrix Dyas (Academy Award nominee for Passengers and Inception) is the Production Designer. Composing the original score is Academy Award, BAFTA, and Grammy Award nominee, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood (You Were Never Really Here, Phantom Thread).