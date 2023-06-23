Last chance to watch Star Trek: Prodigy and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the latest streamer to jettison some of its programming entirely from its library, as news has come that not only have Star Trek: Prodigy, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and The Game been canceled, but they are going to be removed from the streaming service entirely in the coming days. This is all according to a report from Variety.

It is likely that all four shows are going to be removed by or shortly after Paramount Plus launches its new unified service, Paramount Plus with Showtime, on Tuesday, June 27. Queen of the Universe was the only one given a specific removal date, as Variety noted it'll be pulled from the service on June 30.

Star Trek: Prodigy was the first animated kid series set in the Star Trek universe. The series focused on a group of teenagers that find an old Starfleet ship and explore the galaxy, with the help of a hologram of Captain Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew. It debuted back in 2021 and received strong critical buzz (it earned a 94% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes). It had previously been renewed for season 2 by Paramount Plus and also aired on Nickelodeon, but according to Variety, it won't be airing anymore on Nickelodeon either.

Other Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, which just concluded its run with Star Trek: Picard season 3, should all be remaining on the streaming service.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies debuted in April and was a prequel to the classic '70s musical Grease. It took place a few years before the events of the movies and told the story of four girls who decided to form their own group, the Pink Ladies.

The Game was a revival of an original series that ran on The CW and then BET from 2006-2015. It ran for two seasons on Paramount Plus.

Queen of the Universe was a reality singing competition that starred drag queen contestants and was hosted by Graham Norton and featured Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis and Trixie Mattel as judges. The final four episodes of the reality series debuted on Paramount Plus on June 22.

Per Variety, Star Trek: Prodigy, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and The Game can be shopped to other outlets. So it may not be the end of these series altogether, just on Paramount Plus.

This announcement is similar to moves made by Max (while it was still HBO Max), Disney Plus and Hulu to remove content from their streaming libraries in apparent cost-saving measures.