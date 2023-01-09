Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the TV series

Witness the beginning of one of the original girl gangs, the Pink Ladies, in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, coming to Paramount Plus this spring. A prequel series to the classic musical Grease, fans can get ready for a new adventure at Rydell High. And in case you were wondering, it is going to be a musical series.

The series hails from Annabel Oakes, who previously has written for Atypical and Minx, as well as serving as a producer on Transparent. It joins the ranks of other Paramount Plus original series, which include Taylor Sheridan-centric shows like Tulsa King and 1923; the Star Trek franchise, including Star Trek: Picard season 3; and other dramas inspired by popular Paramount movies, like Fatal Attraction and The Offer.

Here is everything that we know about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Head back to Rydell High with the original Pink Ladies on Thursday, April 6, when the show premieres for Paramount Plus subscribers in the US and Canada. For subscribers in the UK, Australia, Germany, Latin America, Italy, Switzerland, Austria and France, Rise of the Pink Ladies arrives on Friday, April 7. A release date in South Korea is TBD.

There are going to be 10 episodes of the show, with new episodes released every week.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies plot

Anyone who has seen Grease knows that the Pink Ladies were a popular clique in the movie, featuring iconic characters like Rizzo (Stockard Channing), Frenchie (Didi Conn) and, joining their ranks, Sandy (the late, great Olivia Newton-John). This new series is not going to feature any of those characters. Instead, it is going to tell the story of the group of girls who founded the Pink Ladies.

Here is the official synopsis from Paramount Plus:

"The musical series takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer

The teaser trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies gives us a quick glimpse of the leading ladies, the T-Birds and even a few musical numbers. Watch the teaser trailer right here:

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies cast

First and foremost, let's meet the actresses who are playing the founding members of the Pink Ladies. That includes Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia and Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy. Davila has previously starred in Atypical and I Am Not Okay With This; this is the first major TV role for Wells; Notartomaso's lone other credit on IMDb is for Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin; and Fukuhara's most notable role previously was on Apple TV Plus' Loot.

Other key members of the cast include Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer) as Hazel, Madison Thompson (Ozark) as Susan, Jonathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Richie, Jason Schmidt (FBI: Most Wanted) as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See US) as Wally and Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building) as Asst. Principal McGee.

How to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Rise of the Pink Ladies is going to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus, so if you want to watch it you’re going to need to sign up for the streaming service. In the US there is an ad-free and ad-supported plan, with options to bundle Showtime content as part of the service as well. There's only one version for subscribers outside of the US.

And if you want to watch Grease to get you in the mood for this prequel series, the movie is also streaming on Paramount Plus (as well as Netflix in the US).