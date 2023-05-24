Love Island 2023 release date finally revealed

The Love Island 2023 start date has been confirmed, and it's not far away!

Today (Wednesday, May 24), ITV confirmed that Love Island 2023 would be returning to our TV screens on Monday, June 5 for the second of two series of the much-loved reality series.

Once again, a new set of islanders will be descending on the Love Island villa on ITV2 and ITVX as they look for love and soak up the sun in Mallorca. There, they'll all be trying to find their perfect partner in the hope of becoming the next Love Island winners. Expect break-ups, make-ups, bombshells, and plenty of drama as we return to the firepit for the summer series.

As you'd expect, new Love Island host Maya Jama is back on hand after making her debut in Winter Love Island 2023 at the start of the year, whilst the voice of Love Island UK Iain Stirling is returning once again to provide the voiceover for every single episode.

It's a date! 🫶 #LoveIsland returns Monday 5th June pic.twitter.com/P0xiSnCaV8May 24, 2023 See more

Love Island fans will also be pleased to know that the sister show, Love Island: Aftersun, is returning once again, which will give viewers the chance to catch up with the unlucky islanders who leave the villa behind, hear from celebrity fans and see exclusive, bonus footage.

Radio presenter Sam Thompson and former islander Indiyah Polack are also coming back to present the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, where they'll be chatting through all the latest goings-on in the villa.

Love Island 2023 will be the show's 10th series, and it's fair to say that the reality series has continued to be a popular addition to the TV calendar. ITV revealed in the same announcement that the launch episode of series 9—won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan—had the biggest audience of the series, drawing in 3.4 million viewers.

ITV says that figure makes it the biggest digital audience of the year so far. Impressively, the series 9 premiere episode pulled in 1.5 million viewers in the 16-34 bracket across all devices, making it the biggest commercial audience in the same group since the World Cup.

Love Island 2023 begins on Monday, June 5 at 9 pm on ITV2. You'll also find the latest series on ITVX, where you can also stream past seasons of the hit show. And if you're looking for more shows to watch, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be streaming right now.