Love Island fans are convinced a former contestant is back in the villa

Winter Love Island 2023 is finally here! The January version of the reality dating show is back on our screens with a brand new host, Maya Jama, and the islanders are ready to get to know each other.

But as we were introduced to a fresh batch of love-hungry singletons, some fans at home were convinced one of them was actually a former contestant... Adam Collard!

The personal trainer, who has actually been on Love Island twice already, started trending on Twitter as viewers couldn't help but think that new islander Kai Fagan looked a lot like Adam.

One said: "Kai has a look of Adam Collard and I can't unsee it #LoveIsland"; while another wrote: "he even sounds like adam collard what a jumpscare #loveisland".

"That’s not kai, that is literally adam collard back for a 3rd season #LoveIsland", another tweeted.

he even sounds like adam collard what a jumpscare #loveisland https://t.co/6PLZenk6qcJanuary 16, 2023 See more

that’s not kai, that is literally adam collard back for a 3rd season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zQLXXjAhwkJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Nah because that juice carton just lifted up and moved on it’s own 😱😱😱 that is NOT okay #LoveIsland #UnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseen pic.twitter.com/ugykivJmYjJuly 23, 2022 See more

A haunted juice carton AND a cursed beanbag?? Yikes 😨 #LoveIsland #UnseenBitsJuly 23, 2022 See more

A fourth added: "is it me or does kai look identical to adam collard? #LoveIsland".

"Adam collard has sneaked in as Kai, he thinks he’s slick #LoveIsland", wrote another viewer.

Adam collard has sneaked in as Kai, he thinks he’s slick #LoveIslandJanuary 16, 2023 See more

is it me or does kai look identical to adam collard? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/guHK68i3u4January 16, 2023 See more

And while Kai is not indeed Adam in disguise (as far as we're aware), he does seem to have a little bit of Adam in him — just in the first coupling up, he went through three girls. He first coupled up with Anna-May, before Olivia picked him. He then stepped forward for Tanyel, who ended up picking him as her first partner.

So maybe we will see some Adam behavior in Kai, judging by this first episode...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.