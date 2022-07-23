Love Island fans are convinced the villa is haunted after watching this week's Unseen Bits episode

Love Island UK 2022 is nearing the end as the final is approaching, but fans are still enjoying the extra Saturday episodes of Unseen Bits, where we get to see the islanders do silly things with all the time they have in the villa (you know, when there's no explosive drama happening).

In this week's episodes, funny moments included a water fight between Dami and Indyiah and Ekin-Su and Davide, Danica's hilarious fall, Ekin-Su's weird baby voice and... some spooky haunted scenes.

The curse of the yellow bean bag had already been brought up in a previous episode, where islanders explained that whoever sits on it is in for some serious drama. That included Josh ending things with Danica and being dumped from the island shortly after sitting on it and Davide ahead of the epic fight he had with Ekin-Su after Movie Night.

In this week's episode, we also learned that Dami was too a victim, having sat on it before he got called Deji by Indyiah.

But not only did the curse return, we also a carton of juice moving on its own... Spooky! The makers of the show zoomed in behind the islanders while they were in the kitchen and out of nowhere, the carton started to move.

Adam also sat on the yellow bean bag, just before bombshell Nathalia entered the villa (Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

That was enough for fans at home to declare the villa haunted, with one saying: "Nah because that juice carton just lifted up and moved on it’s own that is NOT okay #LoveIsland #UnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseen".

Another added: "A haunted juice carton AND a cursed beanbag?? Yikes #LoveIsland #UnseenBits".

Nah because that juice carton just lifted up and moved on it's own 😱😱😱 that is NOT okay #LoveIsland #UnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseenBits #LoveIslandUnseen

A haunted juice carton AND a cursed beanbag?? Yikes 😨 #LoveIsland #UnseenBits

A third added: "No but I generally think that beanbag [sic] is cursed cause it’s happened too many times #LoveIsland #unseenbits".

"Not the yellow bean bag cursing Dami to be called Deji by Indiyah", wrote another viewer.

Not the yellow bean bag cursing Dami to be called Deji by Indiyah🤣🤣 #LoveIsland #unseenbits #LoveIslandUnseenBits

No but I generally think that beenbag is cursed cause it's happened too many times #LoveIsland #unseenbits

With only a week to go until the Love Island UK 2022 final, we wonder if any islander is brave enough to sit on the yellow bean bag anymore...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.