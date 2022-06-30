Love Island fans baffled after Gemma Owen's Beckham confession
Love Island UK 2022 fans have been waiting for Gemma Owen to start talking about her famous father and it finally happened. After dumped islander Ikenna revealed on Aftersun that the islanders knew that Michael Owen was Gemma's father after two or three days, we finally saw the girls quizzing Gemma on her famous family.
While getting ready, the girls asked her if she knew David Beckham, to which she replied: "Yes, I went to nursery with his sons". Casual!
Love Island viewers, who have been eagerly waiting until she spills the beans about her famous connections, were relieved that we're finally getting more details.
"Gemma has been dying for people to ask her about her dad. Look how she was smiling when they mentioned David Beckham #LoveIsland", one wrote.
Another said: "Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too #LoveIsland".
Many were also baffled that her connections include the Beckhams, with one tweeting: "Gemma could’ve married a Beckham yet she’s here with Luca…? #LoveIsland".
"Gemma casually saying she went to nursery with David Beckham’s sons #loveisland", another said.
And that wasn't the only time Michael Owen came up in conversation among fans. Gemma and Luca made it to the Hideaway for some alone time and viewers couldn't help but think about how her dad would be handling this episode at home — if he's indeed watching, like he suggested earlier this week.
One joked: "michael owen bribing the producers to stop showing gemma in the hideaway #LoveIsland".
Another wrote: "michael owen after hearing tasha and andrew say gemma and luca’s name for the hideaway #Loveisland".
How to watch Love Island UK
Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.
