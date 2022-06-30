Love Island UK 2022 fans have been waiting for Gemma Owen to start talking about her famous father and it finally happened. After dumped islander Ikenna revealed on Aftersun that the islanders knew that Michael Owen was Gemma's father after two or three days, we finally saw the girls quizzing Gemma on her famous family.

While getting ready, the girls asked her if she knew David Beckham, to which she replied: "Yes, I went to nursery with his sons". Casual!

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

Love Island viewers, who have been eagerly waiting until she spills the beans about her famous connections, were relieved that we're finally getting more details.

"Gemma has been dying for people to ask her about her dad. Look how she was smiling when they mentioned David Beckham #LoveIsland", one wrote.

Another said: "Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too #LoveIsland".

Gemma has been dying for people to ask her about her dad. Look how she was smiling when they mentioned David Beckham😭😭 #LoveIslandJune 30, 2022 See more

Gemma happy as hell she finally got to talk about her dad and name dropped David Beckham and his sons too #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xU5RiYu4xyJune 30, 2022 See more

Many were also baffled that her connections include the Beckhams, with one tweeting: "Gemma could’ve married a Beckham yet she’s here with Luca…? #LoveIsland".



"Gemma casually saying she went to nursery with David Beckham’s sons #loveisland", another said.

Gemma could’ve married a Beckham yet she’s here with Luca…? #LoveIslandJune 30, 2022 See more

Gemma casually saying she went to nursery with David Beckham’s sons #loveisland pic.twitter.com/twp8W0G4a1June 30, 2022 See more

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

And that wasn't the only time Michael Owen came up in conversation among fans. Gemma and Luca made it to the Hideaway for some alone time and viewers couldn't help but think about how her dad would be handling this episode at home — if he's indeed watching, like he suggested earlier this week.

One joked: "michael owen bribing the producers to stop showing gemma in the hideaway #LoveIsland".

Another wrote: "michael owen after hearing tasha and andrew say gemma and luca’s name for the hideaway #Loveisland".

Michael Owen watching Gemma going to the hideaway #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WKuext27sVJune 30, 2022 See more

michael owen bribing the producers to stop showing gemma in the hideaway #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mZ0treIIfHJune 30, 2022 See more

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.