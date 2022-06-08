Love Island fans have already predicted the winning couple

Some Love Island viewers are convinced Luca and Tasha could be this year's winners.

We might only be two days into the new series of Love Island, but some viewers have already predicted that two of the first batch of islanders are going to go the distance and be crowned the winning couple this year.

*spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Love Island*

The second episode of Love Island 2022 was primarily focused on Davide Sanclimenti. He headed into the villa as the very first bombshell on day one and was told he had just 24 hours to figure out which of the five girls he wanted to couple up with.

However, whilst we were watching Davide chatting up a few of the girls (and his recoupling has definitely caused some drama), fans were also paying attention to what looked like romance blossoming between Luca Bish and Tasha Ghouri.

Even though both of them are currently coupled up with different partners— Luca's with Paige Thorne and Tasha's with Andrew Le Page— fans have definitely picked up on the vibe between them.

We might be just two days into Love Island, and we're bound to see more bombshells causing trouble in the villa, but that hasn't stopped some fans from predicting that Luca and Tasha are going to become the couple joining the Love Island winners list this year once they're given the chance to properly partner up.

One fan wrote: "Me waiting for Luca and Tasha to couple up so they can win the entire series".

Me waiting for Luca and Tasha to couple up so they can win the entire series #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5Q28AvsVhmJune 7, 2022 See more

Another added: "Luca and Tasha are so cute together", and there were plenty more who joined in the call for them to get together as soon as possible.

luca and tasha are so cute together #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8JchC9m261June 7, 2022 See more

Luca & Tasha to couple up and win #LoveIslandJune 8, 2022 See more

Also Luca and Tasha are end game #LoveIslandJune 7, 2022 See more

TASHA AND LUCA FOR THE WIN IM CALLING IT NOW #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/joWtfws0KsJune 7, 2022 See more

Tasha and Luca will couple up and win I’m calling it now #LoveIslandJune 7, 2022 See more

Will Luca and Tasha couple up soon? Or could Luca's head be turned by one of the two new bombshells who are set to enter the villa this evening?

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air on ITV. Here's how to watch Love Island 2022 online anywhere in the world.

