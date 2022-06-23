Love Island fans love seeing Davide stir up trouble in the villa

Love Island fans are loving seeing Davide's funny side coming out in the villa.

Davide Sanclimenti has been at the heart of a some of the trouble in Love Island 2022 so far, with his fiery disagreement with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu standing out as one of the most dramatic moments in the show this year.

Since his split with Ekin-Su, Davide's been on "Friend Island" as he hasn't seemed to have a good match since even though he's caught the eye of Danica Taylor, but he's also started stirring up trouble and showing off a very different side around the other islanders.

On June 22, he, Jay Younger and Dami Hope. were all asked out on a cocktail date by Antigoni Buxton, the latest bombshell to head into the villa. Although he seemed to get on well with Antigoni, it was clear that she fancied Jay the most; Dami and Davide even encouraged him to go in for a kiss whilst they watched on from the side!

Whilst they were away, Ekin-Su spent the whole time in the villa worrying that Jay's head might get turned because she'd caught feelings for her new match so quickly. Clearly, the last thing she wanted to hear when they returned was Davide shouting "Ekin you should've seen the kiss, very passionate!"

Fans at home have been warming back up to Davide in the last few days, and this cheeky wind-up definitely caught their attention.

One fan wrote: "Listen, Davide is going into the Love Island hall of fame, from "You're liar" to "Play with monopoly not me" to "You should have seen that kiss". Iconic behavior"

Listen, Davide is going into the Love Island hall of fame, from “you're liar...” to “Play with monopoly not me” to “You should have seen that kiss”Iconic behaviour #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OJqf4EqEPXJune 22, 2022 See more

Another cheered: "you should have seen the kiss" DAVIDE I LOVE YOU", and there were plenty more people who chimed in to laugh at his troublemaking, too!

DAVIDE PRETENDING JAY KISSED THE NEW GIRL 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YSmvzDTwMnJune 22, 2022 See more

“you should have seen the kiss” DAVIDE YOURE AMAZINGGGG #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RmvqGyEIM7June 22, 2022 See more

DAVIDE! “that kiss was passionate” STOP THAT YOU TEASE #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4zdesn4gjEJune 22, 2022 See more

“Ekin you should see the kiss verrrry passionate” LOOOOL DAVIDE #loveislandJune 22, 2022 See more

DAVIDE PRETENDING JAY KISSED THE NEW GIRL 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YSmvzDTwMnJune 22, 2022 See more

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.

