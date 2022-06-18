Love Island fans spot hilarious moment Amber is 'done' with Ekin-Su's drama

We're nearly on week three of Love Island UK 2022 and it's fair to say the show has had plenty of drama already. None of the couples are solid yet and we've had some pretty explosive blow-outs but it seems like things are about to get sour between two islanders — Amber and Ekin-Su .

Viewers spotted during Friday's episode that Amber could not hide how much she's 'done' with Ekin-Su's drama, as we saw her eye-roll while the actress was talking about her fight with Davide.

#LoveIsland ambers face omg, me to girl me too pic.twitter.com/aiV0r246bFJune 17, 2022 See more

Sharing a video of the hilarious moment, one viewer said: "#LoveIsland ambers face omg, me to girl me too".

Another tweeted: "Amber openly hates Ekin Su to her face and I have respect for that #loveisland"; while a third wrote: "“That’s what you would do” AMBER IS SO DONE WITH EKIN SU #LoveIsland".

Amber openly hates Ekin Su to her face and I have respect for that #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ovDtTdVsbbJune 17, 2022 See more

“That’s what you would do” AMBER IS SO DONE WITH EKIN SU #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0ojf6ZOBOEJune 17, 2022 See more

Even former islander Chloe Burrows noticed the mood among the girls has changed, writing: "These girls are bored of ekin-su hahaahahah #loveisland".

These girls are bored of ekin-su hahaahahah #loveislandJune 17, 2022 See more

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

The fallout came after Ekin-Su sneaked away to the terrace to have a private chat with Jay and ended up kissing him behind Davide's back (who she was coupled up with). Many of her fellow islanders tried to explain to her that she maybe shouldn't have lied when Davide asked her where she was.

After an explosive fight between Davide and Ekin-Su, things seemed pretty done between the two of them. With a recoupling looming (seriously, what a cliffhanger!), we'd be shocked if she didn't pick Jay. But who will new girl Danica pick and what boy will be leaving the villa? We can't wait to find out!

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.