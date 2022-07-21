Love Island 'to launch' spin-off show where kids find dates for their parents!
Love Island could be potentially be launching a new spin-off show with a twist — the kids are in charge!
Love Island is reportedly set to launch a spin-off show where men and women in their 40s and 50s will go on a retreat, but with a twist — their kids will pick their partners!
The rumoured working title of the reality series is Your Mum, My Dad and will see the contestants' children helping their parents find romance.
Apparently, bosses are wanting to produce a more mature edition of the show after Love Island fans called for an older cast.
A TV source told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.
“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.
“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”
Filming is due to start later this year and the series will hopefully air in 2023.
The oldest contestants to take part in Love Island this year are Jay Younger and Charlie Radnedge, who are both 28 years old and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who is 27 years old.
Meanwhile, footballing legend Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, is the youngest contestant to appear in this year’s show at 19 years old and it seems she’s firmly settled down with fellow Islander Luca Bish.
This year’s series has been nothing short of dramatic, with two contestants leaving the show. Liam LLewellyn quit at the early stages of the show and Jacques O’Neill rocked the villa when he announced that he would be leaving.
Meanwhile, ex-Islander Adam Collard made history when he returned to the villa as a bombshell.
Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with new episodes airing every night.
