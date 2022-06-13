Love Island tonight: Jacques gets to know Tasha as surprise dumping is announced

Jacques is keen to get to know the girls in the Villa and pulls Tasha for a chat.

Recently in Love Island 2022, couple Tasha and Andrew Le Page have been growing close and Luca Bish is quick to reassure Andrew once he sees what Jacques is up to.

Over in another area of the garden, Luca asks the other Islanders: “Where’s Tasha?” and Paige answers: “With Jacques, they’re having a chit chat.”

Luca reassures Andrew: “I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about.”

However, Andrew bats Luca's supportive words off, saying: “I couldn’t care less to be honest.”

Luca replies: “No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset.”

“I am not upset," Andrew retaliates.

Luca adds: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

How does Andrew really feel about the situation and will Tasha find out about what's been said? If she does, how will she react?

How will Tasha respond to Andrew's reaction? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ikenna Ekwonna and Indiyah Polack are cuddled up in the garden.

Indiyah says: “Sometimes it is nice to know that you’re feeling me, that you’re interested or if it’s reciprocated.”

Ikenna reassures her: “You know how I feel anyway about you” to which Indiyah replies: “I know but you just say it…”

After a rocky start, the couple share their very first kiss and Ikenna happily says: “I feel like this was overdue, but I wanted it to mean something."

The pair then go in for another passionate kiss.

Now that he's finally admitted his feelings for Indiyah, will it take their relationship to the next level?

Indiyah and Ikenna finally have their first kiss. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amber Beckford and Dami Hope go on their first date and head to the tennis courts.

Dami’s competitive streak is revealed as he cheekily suggests: “I’ll do this for a peck, whoever wins, gets a peck.”

After their game the pair have a drink and some strawberries where they have a heart-to-heart about their families and what they might think of their blossoming relationship.

Amber playfully comments on Dami’s competitive nature to which he replies: “You hate losing don't you?”

Dami responds: “It’s a good thing though because then that means I wont lose you in this Villa, it’s a good thing.”

"So you’re wanting to keep me then?” Amber questions.

Dami responds: “Yeah.”

As the date progresses, Amber informs Dami that: “I feel like that for the moment, I am happy to get to know you, I am not really looking at any of the other guys.”

Later, Amber quizzes Dami on what would be his dream girl.

“If she looked like you, then I would be happy, so you’d need to have a twin in here for me to turn my head,” he says.

As they feed each other strawberries when the date comes to an end, they both share a romantic kiss.

Amber and Dami hit it off on their romantic date. (Image credit: ITV)

As the day draws to a close, the Islanders head out into the garden for the evening and Jacques goes over to Andrew and Luca.

"What are we saying lads?” he asks.

“Just saying how I am about to kiss your ex!” Luca confidently jokes back.

Joking that he feels like a schoolboy around Gemma Owen, will Luca be able to make his move on Gemma?

Luca and Jacques discuss Gemma. (Image credit: ITV)

The Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit as the dreaded surprise dumping interrupts the evening.

What does this mean for single Islanders Afia Tonkmor and Paige Thorne? Who will be staying in the Villa and who could be dumped from Love Island?

The Islanders prepare for a surprise dumping. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

