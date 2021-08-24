'Love Island' UK fans are baffled over the results of this year's final

Liam and Millie give their declarations of love in the Love Island final.

Love Island 2021 is over, and it's safe to say that plenty of people aren't thrilled with the result of the final - especially which couple came in fourth place!

Another summer of love has come to an end. After eight weeks, the live Love Island final revealed just who the public backed as their favourite couple, and it shocked plenty of people who have been watching Series 7.

We started the evening by seeing how the final four couples — Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank, Liam Reardon and Millie Court, Faye and Teddy and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran — had spent their final time in the villa.

After the boys went to make the morning coffees for the last time, the islanders were treated to a salsa lesson ahead of the Summer Ball that evening. After kicking off their dancing shoes, the girls were then whisked away for a spa visit whilst the boys worked on their declarations of love for the ball.

The islanders then got dressed up for one final event in the villa, and they shared the speeches they'd written in front of the other islanders. Before long, it was finally time for Laura Whitmore to reveal the results... but Kaz and Tyler coming in fourth place certainly wasn't the result many viewers were predicting yesterday!

In between interviews with the other couples and recaps of the series, Faye and Teddy were revealed in third place. Chloe and Toby and Millie and Liam were the two remaining couples, but it was the latter couple who got the most votes and won the show!

They were then faced with the climactic decision of whether to share the £50,000 cash prize or not, but Millie decided not to break the streak and opted to split the money with Liam.

Some Love Island fans were happy to see Millie and Liam heading home as the winning couple, but plenty more would much rather have seen Chloe and Toby or Kaz and Tyler win the series, and they were not shy about sharing their opinion!

Lots of viewers took to social media to share how they felt. They even managed to get the word 'rigged' and 'robbed' trending on Twitter because so many people were angry with the final result...

Love Island will return for a reunion episode later this year, and applications are currently open for the next series.

