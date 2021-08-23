'Love Island' UK: fans convinced they already know who will win tonight's final

The Love Island 2021 final is tonight, which means we'll finally find out who will be crowned the winner of Love Island Series 7.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Liam Reardon and Millie Court, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are the final four couples to make it through to the live final. Tonight, Laura Whitmore will be getting all of the gossip from the final four couples, as well as revealing who has been crowned the winning couple this year!

As the public vote for the winning couple remains open until 8:45 pm tonight (and will reopen again during the final episode of the show), plenty of fans are sharing who they think should win.

🎉IT'S FINAL DAY🎉One of our couples will leave the villa as your winners TONIGHT! Don't miss a moment of the action live at 9pm on @itv2 and @itvhub #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9xnKrOGHlnAugust 23, 2021 See more

As the voting continues, some fans are bringing up all sorts of events from across the series to justify why couples do or do not deserve the win.

Some viewers still don't feel they can forgive Liam for betraying Millie whilst he was in Casa Amor, even though they're clearly loved up ahead of the final. Others are still discussing whether Faye and Teddy will win, despite the bumpy ride they've been on since the movie night challenge.

If there's one couple who does seem to have an awful lot of momentum behind them — Kaz and Tyler. Some fans have created accounts purely to support the happy couple and have constantly been spreading the word and urging more viewers to vote for them since the vote opened after the show last night.

The big vote opens after tonight's show. Your voting for your #LoveIsland Champions 2021!!! Get on that app and Vote all things Kaz and Tyler here's why✅ They genuinelly love each other ✅ Their connection is real ✅Kaz gets on with everyone ✅Kaz would do it for Lib #Kyler pic.twitter.com/gwbWUwhhskAugust 22, 2021 See more

Vote KAZ AND TYLER!!! For the win😍‼️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sfSDtZ3pcAAugust 22, 2021 See more

If you’re smart you’ll vote Kyler 🧏🏾‍♀️August 22, 2021 See more

Congratulations to Kaz & Tyler for being the first black couple to ever make it to the final!! Make sure you vote Kyler as your winners!!!! First vote tonight at around 10pm till 10:15pm #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6vSpyKFE0kAugust 22, 2021 See more

Although there's a lot of Love Island fans dedicated to seeing Kaz and Tyler win the series, Millie and Liam have become the bookies' favourites to win the show since Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish split up last week and decided to leave the villa voluntarily.

Chloe and Toby are currently predicted to be the runners-up, with Kaz and Tyler coming in third.

Some viewers also believe that they've cracked the code of how to predict who the winner will be before the result is revealed tonight. As The Sun reported, viewers have noticed that the couple standing to the left of the host have nearly always been revealed as the winners.

The only time this theory hasn't worked was in 2019. Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won the show even though they only became a couple 12 days before the final.

Will this theory hold true again tonight? Will Kaz and Tyler's fans secure enough votes for them to win? We'll just have to wait and see...

Love Island 2021 concludes with the Live Final tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.