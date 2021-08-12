'Love Island' UK fans desperate to know if Liberty will dump Jake

Love Island 2021 fans can't wait for tonight to find out whether Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole will be splitting up. Despite the recoupling that happened last night, viewers are more interested in what tonight's episode will mean for the series' longest-surviving couple.

Most of last night's episode was devoted to the love triangle that formed between Priya Gopaldas, Matthew Macnabb, and Brett Staniland. Although Priya had hit it off with Matt the day before, Brett's arrival in the villa during the challenge threw a spanner in the works!

After they'd started to get to know each other in the villa, Brett received a text that said he would be going on his first date and had his choice of who he could take. Since Brett had only really been spending time with Priya since he arrived, it was no surprise that he invited her to come along with him.

On their date, the pair found they shared a lot of common ground and chatted about their ideal first dates and history. When the pair returned, Priya explained to the other girls that she really couldn't make her mind up between Matt and Brett.

She didn't get much time to decide, though, as the islanders learned that there would be another recoupling at the end of the day. At this stage in the competition, all the couples stayed the same as the girls chose to recouple with their current partners, leaving Priya to choose whether she would couple with Matt or Brett.

Priya had already told the girls that she saw a more long-term future with Brett, so it was perhaps unsurprising that she opted to couple up with him, leaving Matt to be dumped from the island.

Although there was a recoupling last night, a lot of viewers were more interested in what was teased for tonight's episode. In the preview for tonight, we saw Liberty having a chat with Chloe Burrows. She said "If he's taking me for granted, he's not the one for me"... does this mean something has happened between her and Jake?

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to question what this scene meant, with most support landing on Liberty's side as she's easily been one of the favourite contestants in Love Island Series 7.

What has happened between Jake and Liberty? Will Liberty call it quits tonight? We'll have to wait and see...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.