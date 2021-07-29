'Love Island' UK viewers accuse makers of stitching up Teddy Soares!

Love Island 2021 viewers are worried that the Casa Amor postcard might be the thing that splits Teddy Soares and Faye Winter up!

Last night, the producers sent a postcard with photos of what some of the boys had been getting up to during their stay at Casa Amor to the villa. Chloe Burrows stumbled across the card in the doorway and rushed it out to the girls so they could see what's been going on (you can see the postcard below).

The photo that's upset the viewers the most is one that was taken during a challenge that pitted the regular villa and Casa Amor against one another. During the challenge the previous day, the islanders received a series of saucy tasks via texts that they had to complete faster than the other villa, all of which were designed to stir up trouble and kickstart the flirting inside the two villas.

The photo in question shows Clarisse and Teddy kissing. Although this was taken during the challenge (Clarisse had to kiss the islander she fancied the most), Faye saw it and thought it meant Teddy was planning to return to the villa with a new partner.

Faye had already briefly discussed a little doubt with Millie Court that Teddy might not be the one for her, but seeing that photo pushed her over the edge. After spending the rest of the week keeping the lads at arm's length, Faye spent the rest of last night's episode getting ready to flirt with some of the new lads.

For zooming purposes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hOylE6xMTNJuly 28, 2021 See more

Viewers are annoyed that Teddy has been stitched up by the postcard precisely because he is one of the only boys who is not actively pursuing a new girl in Casa Amor.

When we've seen inside Casa Amor, we've already heard Teddy admit that he really misses Faye. He has been sleeping outside on a daybed with Jake Cornish and he's also said that kissing other girls makes him feel guilty, even when it's just part of one of the challenges that everyone takes part in.

Viewers believed the worst part was that Liam wasn't even on the postcard, even though he's been getting to know Lillie Haynes very well whilst in Casa Amor!

Look what the producers have done to this poor man #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/m0Pr0T79ONJuly 28, 2021 See more

how have the producers made teddy look worse than Liam?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0KiYscXTMxJuly 28, 2021 See more

So liam out here kissing Lillie outside of challenge and Teddy sleeping on a daybed....but y'all made teddy the villian🤦🏾‍♀️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F567zPuSMPJuly 28, 2021 See more

NOOO FAYEEE , DONT GET GRAFTING TEDDY HAS BEEN THE MOST LOYAL!! The producers really know what they are doing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UhFjaoiWZpJuly 28, 2021 See more

#LoveIsland pls don’t get over it faye TEDDYS NOT BEEN BAD AT ALL pic.twitter.com/uvDmHSuGx9July 28, 2021 See more

Are Faye and Teddy finished? Will Faye find a new man before Teddy returns home? We'll have to keep watching to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.