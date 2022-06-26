Love Island viewers are very confused by Dami's conflicting love advice

Love Island UK 2022 was back after the usual Saturday break (withdrawal symptoms anyone?) and it was all about the newest love triangle.

In Friday's recoupling, Jay (who was previously coupled up with Ekin-Su) picked Paige — leaving her apart from Jacques, who she'd been getting pretty close to (the two even had a trip to the Hideaway together).

But it turns out that both Jay and Jacques went to the same person for advice over their situation and things got a bit awkward. When Jay was chatting to Dami, the Irish scientist advised him to try harder if he wants to win over Paige.

However, when speaking to Jacques, he reassured him saying Jay had no chance... Which one is it, Dami?

Fans quickly took to social media after spotting the hilariously conflicting advice: "Not Dami giving Jay advice about Paige and then telling Jacques that Jay is an idiot for trying", one wrote.

Another tweeted: "Dami to Jay - ‘The door is open’ Dami to Jacques - ‘It’s done mate’ #LoveIsland".

The awkwardness didn't spot there either. When Jay and Dami were having a heart-to-heart over Paige, Jacques not only came over to sit with them but also placed himself in between them.

"The way jacques inserted himself between jay and dami .. i can’t #LoveIsland", one wrote.

Another said: "not jacques sitting in between jay and dami!!!#LoveIsland"; while another wrote: "It was so funny when jacques walked over to jay and dami because jay couldn't say a single thing."

Elsewhere in the episode, Dami (the unofficial love doctor in the villa) and Indiyah went on their first date and talked about where they're at with each and chatted about the future — it was all very cute!

Tasha was having second thoughts about Andrew again and Davide and Ekin-Su seem to slowly be making their way back to each other... We didn't see that one coming!

