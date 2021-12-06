Michelle Keegan reveals the REAL reason she turned down ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Michelle Keegan admitted why she wouldn't go on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan has revealed the reason why she turned down Strictly Come Dancing despite being asked 'a few times'.

The Our Girl and Brassic actress appeared on last Saturday’s (Dec. 4) episode of The Jonathan Ross Show where she admitted the real reason why she wouldn’t compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

“I have a few times [been asked]. But for me, it’s the live audience… it’s a skill. It takes a lot of dedication and skill.”

Her husband, TV personality Mark Wright, went on the series in 2014 and came fourth.

“He [husband Mark Wright] did it like 5 years ago. It’s the music before it happens and the audience is really quiet and the lights come on. My heart was in my mouth for him. I couldn’t be on the dance floor, too scared, too nervous.”

Mark Wright took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2014. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show about which role she’s most proud of role since leaving Coronation Street Michelle said: “I’d say Our Girl just because I was away from home for a long time.

"One of the seasons I did I was living away for eight months. I was in Nepal, Malaysia, South Africa. I had a great time, I was lucky, but it was hard to be away from home.

"It was really physically demanding. I think acclimatising was really hard. So hot and a lot of kit on, that was really hard. And the medical side, learning all the medical side of the job as well.”

Asked if she’d return, Michelle added: “Yeah. The door’s been left open for Georgie anyway, so I definitely would. Georgie’s storyline with Elvis came to an end. It felt the right time for her to step back. But I would love to go back.”

