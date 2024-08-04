The Miss USA Pageant returns from scandal for its 73rd edition tonight

The gleam of the annual Miss USA pageant was dulled last year after both the 2023 winners of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA—both operated by the Miss Universe Organization—resigned within days of each other this May, with Noelia Voigt stepping down for mental health reasons and UmaSofia Srivastava announcing via social media that her "personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” But now the polish and pageantry of the event will return with its 73rd edition, airing tonight, August 4 on The CW at 8pm Eastern Time.

Broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, the Miss USA beauty pageant—which determines which woman who will represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, which will be held in Mexico—will be co-hosted by E! News personality Keltie Knight and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

This year's competition will be judged by a diverse panel including Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, motivational speaker Natasha Graziano, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, Athletic Propulsion Labs managing partner NJ Falk and several pageant alums, including Miss USA 1990 Carole Gist, Miss USA 1994 Lu Parker. Fifty-one contestants will vie for the crown, competing in categories like swimsuit, evening gown and onstage interview. Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii, who assumed the title of Miss USA after Voigt stepped down, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

To tune into the Miss USA 2024 pageant, you will need access to The CW, which is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals. If you've cut the cord, you can also access The CW via live TV streaming subscriptions such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

"The Miss USA pageant is not just about outer beauty; it celebrates the inner beauty and intelligence of each contestant. Each contestant comes from diverse backgrounds and have varied interests, but they all share the same goal of empowering and inspiring young women across the world," reads a press release. "The Miss USA organization believes that every woman has the potential to achieve great things, and is committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities to do so." The current Owner/President of both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA is fashion designer and founder of Laylah Rose Couture, Laylah Rose.