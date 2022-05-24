Netflix top 10: Lincoln Lawyer tops Ozark season 4, while Rebel Wilson reigns for Netflix movies

Netflix viewers were ready to get on the right side of the law this week, as the Netflix top 10 list that tracks the streamer’s most watched shows and movies over a given week saw The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 unseat Ozark season 4 as the most watched TV show for May 16-22. While on the movie side, Rebel Wilson’s high school comedy Senior Year continues to be a hit among viewers.

The Lincoln Lawyer, which is based on the Michael Connelly series of books, follows lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. The Netflix original series was created by David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey and in addition to Garcia-Rulfo stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole and Christopher Gorham. The first season consists of 10 episodes, all of which were immediately available to stream.

The Lincoln Lawyer debuted on Netflix on May 13, making May 16-22 the show’s first full week on the streaming service. During those seven days the show was watched for more than 108 million hours, more than triple of what Ozark season 4, Netflix’s No. 2 ranked show for the week, did (31.4 million hours).

Ozark season 4 had been the most-watched show on Netflix since part 2 of its final season debuted on the streaming service on April 29. The crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as accountants who launder money for a Mexican cartel has spent 11 weeks in 2022 in Netflix’s top 10 for English-language TV shows. However, it has not had a single week as big as The Lincoln Lawyer’s 108 million hours viewed during that run.

Other highlights from Netflix’s top 10 for English-language TV shows May 16-22 include The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib season 1, a new kids show based on the popular animated movie franchise, debuting in the third spot with 16.5 million hours viewed. The top five was rounded out by reality series The Circle season 4 and Bling Empire season 2. Meanwhile, the last spot in the top 10 went to Stranger Things, as fans may be getting in a refresh before Stranger Things season 4 debuts on May 27.

Check out the complete Netflix English-language top 10 TV shows right here:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

There was no change at the top of the most watched English-language Netflix movies for May 16-22, as Rebel Wilson’s Netflix original movie Senior Year was once again the most-watched movie and it wasn’t all that close. Senior Year was watched for 62.4 million hours, while the next closest movie, new entry The Perfect Pairing, was watched for 33 million hours. Some other movies that cracked the list included Jackass 4.5 (12 million hours), which is a Netflix original that is a follow-up to 2022’s Jackass Forever, the Colin Firth World War II drama Operation Mincemeat (6.72 million hours) and 365 Days: This Day (6.11 million hours). Here’s the complete rankings:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

Also check out the Netflix top 10 rankings for non English-language TV shows and movies right here:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(opens in new tab)