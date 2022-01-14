Netflix ups subscription fees in U.S. and Canada

Netflix is raising its monthly subscription fees for U.S. and Canadian subscribers, with the new prices taking immediate effect for new subscribers and expected to be applied to existing subscribers in the near future. This is the first subscription price hike for Netflix since October 2020. Variety was among the first to report the news.

According to Netflix’s Help Center, the new U.S. prices for Netflix’s three subscription plans are $9.99 for Basic (a $1 increase), $15.49 for Standard (a $1.50 increase) and $19.99 for Premium (a $2 increase). In Canada, the Standard plan is now $16.49 (CAD), a $1.50 (CAD) increase, while the Premium plan is now $20.99 (CAD), a $2 (CAD) increase; the Basic package remains the same for Canadian subscribers, $9.99 (CAD).

Netflix’s Standard plan is its most popular option for subscribers. With this price increase, Netflix’s Standard package now moves ahead of HBO Max’s ad-free plan at $14.99 in terms of cost.

Here’s a quick refresher on what each Netflix plan offers. Basic allows for a subscriber to watch Netflix on one screen at a time and have one phone or tablet that can download Netflix content, it also does not offer HD streams. Standard does provide HD and increases the number of screens and devices that work with the subscription to two. A Premium subscription, meanwhile, can work with four screens and devices and offers both HD and Ultra HD streams (when available). All subscription plans give full access to Netflix’s library of original and classic content.

A Netflix subscription will be required for viewers who want to watch any of their upcoming original shows, including Ozark season 4, Bridgerton season 2 and Inventing Anna, as well as other popular Netflix originals like Squid Game, The Crown, The Witcher, Cobra Kai and more.

The price increases are not expected to be immediate for existing customers. According to a notice on Netflix’s customer support website, it says that current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price will increase, unless they change their plan before then.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety: “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members. We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”