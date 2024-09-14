New on Max September 14-20: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, September 14-20? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees the premiere of a limited series from the DC Universe, another movie from the popular A24 entertainment company and a TV series for political bluffs. Plus, rounding out our must-watch list is something for those amateur bakers.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

Have I Got News for You

(Image credit: CNN)

The news quiz show debuts on Max on September 15

With the presidential election cycle revving up, CNN's Have I Got News for You debuts just in time, mixing a great blend of comedy, satire and political observations in a news quiz show. If the premise isn't enough to entice you, then perhaps the panel of hosts will. The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr., Late Night with Seth Meyers'Amber Ruffin and actor Michael Ian Black (Spinning Gold) are all on hand for the series.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7

Tigerlily on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 3 premieres September 16

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 returns with a new episode this week, featuring the freshmen couples of the 90 Day family. These pairs face the usual ups and downs that come with new relationships, and their love journeys are further complicated due to cultural differences and incredibly long distances. Will love conquer all?

Halloween Baking Championship season 10

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 contestants (Image credit: Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship sees bakers compete in Halloween-themed challenges, kicking off on September 16

As we enter into the fall season, that means a number of baking competitions are on the way. However, before we get to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, many are looking forward to the treat of Halloween, and Halloween Baking Championship season 10 comes just in time to bring about a number of terrifyingly good treats to viewers' screens. If you're someone who is always looking for new ways to utilize fall flavors, the series should provide some entertaining research.

The Penguin

Colin Farrell in The Penguin (Image credit: Macall Polay/Max)

Colin Farrell's The Penguin premieres on September 19

Colin Farrell is a phenomenal actor, having recently starred in Sugar, The Banshees of Inisherin and Thirteen Lives. Yet the role that sees him go through the most transformation may be his performance as The Penguin in The Batman. For those who enjoyed Farrell in the movie, then you'll want to tune in for The Penguin limited series. Is there a chance his performance will surpass that of our favorite onscreen Penguin, Danny DeVito?

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine in I Saw the TV Glow (Image credit: Zoey Kang/A24)

The A24 horror movie streams on Max on September 20

The relationship between A24 and Max has been a fruitful one, and this week the streamer debuts I Saw the TV Glow. The movie follows two teens as they watch a mysterious late-night TV show that takes them into a bizarre supernatural world. The more they're exposed to the TV's "glow," the more the view of what's real starts to crack. We think it's worth checking out if you haven't seen the film Rotten Tomatoes has "certified fresh."