New on Peacock August 10-16: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

The Paris Olympics are coming to a close and thankfully there are lots of great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of August 10-16 to keep the summer fun rolling.

This week's selection is dominated by a big film franchise that's coming to the platform, providing hours and hours of entertainment.

Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in Marry Me (Image credit: Universal)

Say "I do" to Marry Me on August 11

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's romantic-comedy is a fun escape for viewers looking for something lighthearted. She's a singer and he's a math teacher, and during a concert they end up getting married. Only it's not a real marriage, until they meet and find that they have more in common than they ever would have thought.

My Dreams of You

Kapil Talwalkar and Skyler Samuels in My Dreams of You (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Albert Camicioli)

My Dreams of You, an all-new Hallmark Channel original, arrives August 11

In Hallmark Channel's latest Summer Nights 2024 offering, Skyler Samuels plays a woman who meets the man of her dreams in her dreams. Only when she finds herself caught up in the Dream Land bureaucracy she finds that he doesn't know who she is.

The Fast and the Furious

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in Fast Five (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Fast and the Furious franchise arrives August 12.

Eight movies in The Fast and the Furious franchise are pulling up on Peacock this week. In addition to the movie that sparked the franchise, you'll also be able to watch 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. There's nothing like making a big bowl of popcorn and spending the evening watching Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in action in these now-iconic movies.

Bel Air season 3

Olly Sholotan, Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks in Bel-Air (Image credit: Peacock)

Bel-Air season 3 premieres with the first three episodes of the season on August 15

Jabari Banks returns as Will Smith in the third season of Peacock's hit original series, Bel-Air. It's summer and Will is making the most of his time off, spending time with his cousin while his aunt and uncle are trying to balance their lives at work and home. It's a busy time in the Banks household, but Will is determined to make the most of Bel-Air.

Polite Society

Priya Kansara in Polite Society (Image credit: Focus Features)

Polite Society arrives August 16

When a woman believes her sister is getting married for the wrong reasons, she jumps in to save the day. Polite Society is a refreshing wedding adventure story featuring Priya Kansara as Ria Khan and Ritu Arya as Ria's older and soon-to-be-married sister Lena. Ria will stop at nothing to stop her sister from getting married and giving up her dreams, and with the help from her friends they set out to put a stop to the wedding before it's too late.