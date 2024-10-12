New on Peacock October 12-18: our expert picks 5 new TV shows coming to Peacock

Tis the season for the perfect mix of horror and holly as lots of new TV shows and movies arrive on Peacock in the week of October 12-18.

Christmas movie fans will find dozens of Hallmark Channel favorites being released into the Peacock library for the holiday season, with fan favorites like Christmas in Rome, I'll Be Home for Christmas and Christmas at Graceland.

But don't let the yuletide fool you, because there's plenty of horror to keep you watching from under the covers this Halloween season with all-new episodes of Teacup.

Check out our picks for this week below.

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster)

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are back on October 12

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are back for another mystery in Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit. The latest installment of the Goldy Berry mysteries is back. As Goldy prepares for a date, she finds out that the singer at her next catering job has been killed, leading her to figure out what really happened.

Haunted Wedding

(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Steven Ackerman)

A wedding gets sidetracked by a mysterious guest on October 13.

What happens when a ghost tries to stop your wedding? That's the story in Haunted Wedding featuring Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood. The happy couple is in the middle of wedding plans when an 18th century ghost shows up to cause chaos and disrupt their plans.

House of Villains season 2

(Image credit: Trae Patton/E! Entertainment)

Get ready for new villains on October 16.

Joel McHale hosts House of Villains season 2, the reality show that features a cast of the worst of the worst ("worst" as in most notorious) reality show villains who will compete against each other for a cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain. Here you'll see competitors from popular franchises like The Real Housewives, Big Brother, The Real World and The Bachelor going head to head until someone wins the crown and the cash.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Christmas in Rome

Watch this Lacey Chabert classic on October 17.

Dozens of Hallmark Channel original Christmas movies are landing in the Peacock library, including the 2019 Lacey Chabert classic Christmas in Rome. Featuring Samuel Page as Oliver, Chabert's Angela takes Oliver around Rome at Christmas, where he discovers that there's more to life than business.

Hysteria!

The Satanic Panic of the '80s is back in this new pop-horror series coming October 18.

Hysteria! is the story of a struggling high school band that decides to use the fervor around the Satanic Panic of the 1980s to create some momentum for their band. Little do they know, they're about to get swept into Satanic Panic mania after a string of murders and kidnappings leads people to think they're behind it all.