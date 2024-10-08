Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are back for more super sleuthing with Goldy Berry in Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit on Hallmark Mystery.

This is the fifth outing for DeLoach's Goldy Berry; previous installments include Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans, Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate and Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.

Here's everything we know about Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit.

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit premieres Friday, October 11, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers right now but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit premise

Here's the synopsis of Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit from Hallmark Mystery: "A caterer's date turns awry when the singer at the event she's catering gets electrocuted, making it a crime scene she has to help investigate."

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit cast

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit features Hallmark regulars Nikki DeLoach (A World Record Christmas, Five More Minutes: Moments Like These) as Goldy Berry and Andrew Walker (Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Maple Valley Christmas) as Detective Tom Schultz.

The movie also features Fiona Vroom as Claire, Sarah Strange as Nicola, Tammy Gillis as Selena and Luke Camilleri as Jax.

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit was directed by David Winning from a script by Diane Mott Davidson, Julie Kim and Kariné Marwood.

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit below:

Preview - Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit - Starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker - YouTube Watch On