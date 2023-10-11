Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows — release date, cast and everything we know

Hallmark Channel stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are back on the case in Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, an all-new original movie coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Fatal Vows is the third installment of the Curious Caterer franchise, once again pairing up DeLoach's Goldy Berry and her boyfriend, Detective Tom Schultz (Walker).

Here's everything we know about Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows premieres Friday, October 13, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

As of this writing there's no word on a UK release date but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows cast

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker are both very well known around the Hallmark family.

DeLoach got her start when she was 12 alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera on The Mickey Mouse Club. She starred in MTV's Awkward as Lacey Hamilton, and she's also appeared in several hit shows like Criminal Minds, NCIS and Mad Men. Hallmark Channel viewers will know her from her starring roles in movies like A Dream of Christmas, Love Takes Flight and Christmas Land. She's also starred in a number of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries originals like Two Turtle Doves and Five More Minutes.

Andrew Walker has been part of the Hallmark family for over a decade with dozens of movies to his name. His debut Hallmark original film was A Bride for Christmas, and since then he's gone on to star in hits like Love on Ice, Maple Valley Christmas and 2022's hit movie Three Wise Men and a Baby. He also starred in A Dream of Christmas opposite DeLoach.

The movie also stars Amanda Khan (Supermain and Lois) as Jessamyn, Kareem Malcolm (The Flash) as Sterling and Brock Morgan (Dangerous) as Trach.

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows plot

Here's the synopsis of Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "Professional caterer and amateur detective Goldy Berry (DeLoach) is hired to cater for a big wedding. The bride, Jessamyn Cole (Amanda Khan) is the ex-wife of Goldy’s current romantic interest, detective Tom Schultz (Walker). The town is shocked when they find the groom, Sterling Clearwater (Kareem Malcolm) dead and Jessamyn missing. To complicate matters, a new detective (Brock Morgan) with a vendetta against Tom is hired to oversee the case. Forced to take matters into her own hands, Goldy must find Jessamyn before she meets Sterling’s fate."

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows trailer

Below you'll find the preview and sneak peek of Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows. Take a look:

How to watch Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows is a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.