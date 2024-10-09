Haunted Wedding: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

What happens when your wedding plans are interrupted by a ghost? That's the story in Haunted Wedding from Hallmark Channel.

Haunted Wedding is the final movie in the Fall Into Love 2024 lineup which includes His and Hers, The Heiress and the Handyman, Falling Together and The Real West.

Up next, of course, is Countdown to Christmas 2024 and over 40 holiday movies to make your spirits bright.

Here's everything we know about Haunted Wedding.

Haunted Wedding premieres Saturday, October 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform the day after they air with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's new streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals immediately upon their release, you'll need access to the channel.

Haunted Wedding premise

Here's the official synopsis of Haunted Wedding from Hallmark Channel: "Jana and Brian’s plan to wed is in jeopardy when Angelique, a ghost in an 18th-century wedding dress, vows to stop it. The couple must work together to save their wedding from disaster."

Haunted Wedding cast

Haunted Wedding features Janel Parrish as Jana and Dominic Sherwood as Brian.

Parrish is known for her role as Mona in Pretty Little Liars, and she also starred in all three installments of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise on Netflix. Most recently, Parish ended up in the finals of The Masked Singer season 10, where she performed as the elegant Gazelle.

Sherwood is best known for his role as Jace Wayland in Shadowhunters. He also starred in the Netflix series Partner Track and had roles in Vampire Academy and Not Fade Away.

Haunted Wedding trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Haunted Wedding below.

Preview - Haunted Wedding - Starring Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood - YouTube Watch On