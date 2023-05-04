Pitch Perfect hits a high note with Netflix fans

Pitch Perfect was one of the many new library movies new to Netflix in May and quickly rose to the top of the daily Top 10 list. The beloved 2012 film follows in the footsteps of The Hunger Games movies and Matilda , which recently topped the charts after landing in the Netflix library.

Loosely based on a combination of Mickey Rapkin’s Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory and director Jason Moore’s own collegiate experience, Pitch Perfect is the story of the Barden Bellas, Barden University’s all-girl a cappella group. They’ve been blowing away the competition all season and find themselves at Nationals. But, plot twist! Their competition is none other than Barden’s all-male a cappella group, the Barden Treblemakers.

Anna Kendrick plays Beca, a freshman at Barden whose father is a professor. He pushes her to get involved on campus instead of wasting her time as an aspiring DJ. An internship at the school’s radio station leads to an invitation to try out for the Bellas. Her audition song, “Cups (When I’m Gone),” was so popular that it debuted at No. 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart in January 2013 and eventually reached No. 6 by August.

The movie also stars Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks. Pitch Perfect 2 came out in 2015, followed by Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017; DeVine reprised his role as Bumper Allen for Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin series in 2022. It’s worth noting that Pitch Perfect 3 started trending as soon as it hit the Netflix library in February 2023.

Like Glee and High School Musical, Pitch Perfect hit a high note with fans who quickly became enamored of glee clubs, choirs and a capella groups. High School Musical was so popular that it inspired several sequels, stage productions and a Disney Plus series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , about a musical theater production based on the original musical.

Each month, Netflix adds movies to its vast library. Some are recent releases while others are oldies but goodies. Pitch Perfect just celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2022 but it has remained hugely popular with longtime fans as well as newcomers who have encountered the musical for the first time.

Here's what fans are saying about the joy of Pitch Perfect being on Netflix:

