Prime Video to stream The Wheel of Time, Reacher on Amazon Freevee for free

Prime Video announced that in the coming months more than 100 Amazon Original movies and TV series are coming to Amazon Freevee , Amazon's free ad-supported streaming platform. This will be the first time these shows and movies are available to viewers without a Prime Video subscription, making it a great opportunity to catch up on a series or binge something new.

Amazon Freevee is already home to lots of Amazon Originals like Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour and Savage x Fenty. New titles are added to the ad-supported streaming service every month.

In May, more Prime Video Originals are moving to the platform. Some of the titles include A League of Their Own , The Terminal List, Paper Girls, Goliath, The Tick, Homecoming, Upload and The Vast of Night. Beginning May 26, the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

Later this year, more shows like Reacher and The Wheel of Time season 1 make their debut on the platform. The timing is perfect for Wheel of Time fans, as they will be able to check out the first season for free ahead of The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere.

The upside to this news is that all of these shows and movies will be available on Amazon Freevee for free, but the downside is that there's no way to avoid watching Amazon Freevee without ads . You can still watch all of these original shows on Prime Video without commercials.

Amazon Freevee is one of several ad-supported streaming services tied to major networks or studios. Paramount Plus and CBS have PlutoTV and Fox owns Tubi ; both of these services are free and offer vast libraries of content that includes new series and full seasons of older series, along with movies and original content.