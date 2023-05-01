Prime Video to stream The Wheel of Time, Reacher on Amazon Freevee for free
Fans can watch Amazon Originals like A League of Their Own, Reacher and The Wheel of Time for free this summer.
Prime Video announced that in the coming months more than 100 Amazon Original movies and TV series are coming to Amazon Freevee, Amazon's free ad-supported streaming platform. This will be the first time these shows and movies are available to viewers without a Prime Video subscription, making it a great opportunity to catch up on a series or binge something new.
Amazon Freevee is already home to lots of Amazon Originals like Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour and Savage x Fenty. New titles are added to the ad-supported streaming service every month.
In May, more Prime Video Originals are moving to the platform. Some of the titles include A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, Paper Girls, Goliath, The Tick, Homecoming, Upload and The Vast of Night. Beginning May 26, the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee.
Later this year, more shows like Reacher and The Wheel of Time season 1 make their debut on the platform. The timing is perfect for Wheel of Time fans, as they will be able to check out the first season for free ahead of The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere.
The upside to this news is that all of these shows and movies will be available on Amazon Freevee for free, but the downside is that there's no way to avoid watching Amazon Freevee without ads. You can still watch all of these original shows on Prime Video without commercials.
Amazon Freevee is one of several ad-supported streaming services tied to major networks or studios. Paramount Plus and CBS have PlutoTV and Fox owns Tubi; both of these services are free and offer vast libraries of content that includes new series and full seasons of older series, along with movies and original content.
Being able to watch Prime Video Originals on Amazon Freevee is a great way to check out some of the TV shows and movies that Prime Video offers without signing up for a subscription. That way you can decide whether to add a subscription if you don’t have one already. You can check out some Prime Video subscription offers below:
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast (opens in new tab) and blog (opens in new tab) dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview (opens in new tab), in 2022.