Is tonight's reunion the end of RHONJ as we know it?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion will cap off yet another year of family rivalries, friendship feuds and funny moments between full-time cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda, as well as Friends of the Housewives Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider. But this year's reunion special, "Off the Rails"—airing tonight, August 11 at 8pm Eastern Time on Bravo—will look different from previous years, which has fans questioning what will happen with the current cast and the franchise as a whole in the future.

Rumors of a cast shake-up have been swirling for years, fueled by the long-running and seemingly unending animosity between co-stars and sisters-in-law Giudice and Gorga, causing many to wonder whether RHONJ will go on pause after this season or if all of the current personalities will be let go and recast for season 15 à la The Real Housewives of New York City.

Instead of the usual reunion episode, which traditionally sees the Garden State gals sitting down for a Q+A hosted by Bravo executive Andy Cohen, the special season 14 episode will have the Housewives sit down at New Jersey’s Rails Steakhouse—the same eatery they went to in the finale—to watch and rehash all of the drama from that final episode. Per Us Weekly, Teresa and Melissa commentated on the season finale in separate rooms, with the former joined by Jennifer Aydin, Dolores and Jackie, and the latter grouped with Jennifer Fessler, Margaret, Rachel and Danielle.

And though Andy Cohen won't be present, he did tease on the August 7 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, that the non-traditional "reunion" will feel like a series finale. “I think you’re gonna really like the finale… I mean the reunion that’s not a reunion,” Cohen assured fans. “It’s kind of a soft landing for the show, let me say that.”

It's unclear, however, whether the reunion substitution episode will give any insights into whether this will be a permanent goodbye to long-term series stars like Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. We're going to have to watch and see—to tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion special, you'll need access to Bravo, which is included in most cable packages in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, Peacock provides next-day streaming of each episode of RHONJ.