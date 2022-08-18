Rose Ayling-Ellis quits EastEnders after two years as Frankie Lewis

EastEnders favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced she is leaving the soap after two years.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner, who has played EastEnders' Frankie Lewis since 2020 revealed the news on her social media pages today, announcing that she has already filmed her final scenes on the soap.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however, now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

"I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

"I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people."

Not only did Rose play the first regular deaf character on EastEnders, but she also made TV history on Strictly Come Dancing last year when she danced her way to victory with professional partner Giovanni Pernice, wowong the world with their couple's choice dance, which featured a groundbreaking silent segment.

EastEnders Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw said of Rose's departure: "I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

"As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

"We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved — she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success."

Rose will bow out of the soap as Frankie this autumn, but she isn't the only member of the Carter family to be leaving Albert Square. Danny Dyer is also leaving his role as Mick Carter later this year.

