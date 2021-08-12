'Sherlock' star Una Stubbs dies aged 84

Una Stubbs, who became a much-loved screen star since finding fame in the 1960s, has sadly passed away at her home in Edinburgh.

The actress became a household name after appearing in films like Sir Cliff Richard's Summer Holiday and Wonderful Life.

She went on to enjoy a TV career spanning more than 50 years, during which time she appeared in shows like Worzel Gummidge where she played Aunty Sally, Till Death Do Us Part, Fawlty Towers, Casualty, Call The Midwife, The Worst Witch and EastEnders. Una also played the landlady Mrs Hudson in BBC One’s hit series Sherlock.

The star's agent told BBC News that she died at home in Scotland surrounded by her family after becoming ill a few months ago.

In a statement, her sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: "Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times."

Her agent Rebecca Blond, who represented Stubbs for more than 20 years said: "We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend."

Una was also a highly respected artist, exhibiting her work at exhibitions in London to great acclaim.

