Southern Charm's Taylor explored a relationship with Austen

Although more than one cast member on Southern Charm season 9 have suspicions that Austen Kroll hooked up with Taylor Ann Green, his best friend's ex-girlfriend, the two are staying strong that nothing has happened between them. However, we learned in season 9 episode 3 the idea was explored.

If Austen and Taylor did in fact hook up, it would be a double whammy. Austen has been friends with Shep Rose, Taylor's ex, for many years, and Taylor has grown very close with Olivia Flowers, Austen's ex. With rumors swirling, Taylor and Olivia met up for coffee to discuss the chatter.

"Nothing is going on. And, like — and I will put my hand on a Bible. Like there's nothing going on," Taylor said. Olivia pushed a bit more, bringing up that Jarrett Thomas (aka JT) confronted Austen about it at guys' night. That's when Taylor admitted the two bonded over their respective breakups.

"After New York, when we were both not in good places with each of our — he was not in a good place with you, I was not in a good place with Shep. But we created, like, such a bond in the midst of that, like, vulnerability and that, like, just absolute, like, brokenness. And the two of us being pushed together because of our situations, I was like, 'I mean, Austen, is this something that we explore?' I was the one that said it. I was like, is this something that we're supposed — we were meant to explore?" Taylor explained. "You and him being together?" Olivia asked. "Correct," Taylor confirmed.

The answer to Taylor's question? She said that Austen didn't know, either. However, Taylor did seek advice from her brother, who cautioned against it and questioned if her feelings were genuine or only present because she was hurt from her breakup with Shep. Taylor agreed with her brother and went to Austen to say she thought she was just lost in emotions. Austen agreed.

This news clearly upset Olivia, who confirmed she didn't know any of that. Taylor explained she didn't tell her because she felt Olivia was "going through so much already." However, Olivia thought she should've been clued in on these conversations about Taylor and Austen considering becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. After all, it got far enough that Taylor talked to her family and Austen talked to his sister, Katie, about it. Taylor claimed that all of these conversations happened within a matter of 24 hours and in a moment of weakness. "I wasn't going to God for my crutch, I was going to somebody else," Taylor referred to Austen through tears.

"Did anything happen that made you go from, 'he's my brother,' to, like, talking to your family about possibly dating him?" Olivia asked. Taylor stood by what she said before — that nothing ever happened between her and Austen. There was never a drunken kiss or hookup or anything. "Swear on my life," Taylor proclaimed.

The two got up to go their separate ways, and there was distinct awkwardness and tension. Olivia got into her car and immediately broke down in tears.

Southern Charm fans react to Taylor denying the hookup allegations

New episodes of Southern Charm season 9 air Thursdays on Bravo and then are available to stream on Peacock.