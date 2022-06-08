Strictly Come Dancing star Cameron Lombard to replace Gorka Marquez in UK live tour

New Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Cameron Lombard has stepped in to replace Strictly pro Gorka Marquez in the Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing UK live tour, after Gorka was forced to pull out due to injury.

South African dancer Cameron was recently announced to be joining the pro dancer line-up for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, he will star alongside EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing 2020 finalist Maisie Smith as well as Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson in the Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing UK tour.

The Wanted band member Max George, who competed in the 2020 series, will also be performing live music for Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing as a special treat.

Also set to take to the stage are Strictly professionals Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

(Image credit: Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing)

The spectacular stage production will have an exciting twist as it will “give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the wonderful sparkly world of Strictly — with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.”

Cameron said: “It’s a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. Keeep Dancing is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show — I know they are going to love it! We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I’m sending him my very best for a speedy recovery.”

Gorka revealed: “I’m very disappointed not to be able to join the tour, but I must follow medical advice and rest and recuperate. I’ll be cheering everyone on from home. Audiences are in for a real treat!”

(Image credit: Strictly Presents: Keeep Dancing)

Keeep Dancing director, Trent Whiddon commented: “We are very sad that Gorka has had to withdraw but know we’ll be in safe hands with Cameron joining the cast. We’ve just started rehearsals and the show is going to be spectacular.

“Audiences will enjoy some of their favourite numbers from the BBC One show and some amazing new routines, as well as learning first hand from our cast the secret hopes, heartbreaks and goals on the TV show.”

If you want to buy some tickets for the 35 date show, please visit: StrictlyPresents.com

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this Autumn.