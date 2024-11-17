Taylor Sheridan’s Landman getting special cable showing tonight, November 17

Sunday, November 17, is going to be one heck of a day if you’re a fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work. In addition to new episodes of Yellowstone season 5, Lioness season 2 and Tulsa King season 2 all releasing, the TV creator’s latest show, Landman, also makes its series premiere. And while the show is a Paramount Plus original, many will be able to watch the premiere without a subscription to test it out if they want.

The Landman series premiere airs on Paramount Network at 9:09 pm ET/PT, immediately following the latest episode of Yellowstone. If you have a traditional cable pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service with Paramount Network (ie Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV), then you can easily watch the premiere episode for the series that stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Michael Pena and more.

Landman is based on the popular podcast Boomtown. The series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs, following the upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

If you enjoy the premiere episode on Paramount Network, you will need a Paramount Plus subscription to continue watching the series (Paramount Plus or Paramount Plus with Showtime gets you access to the show; the latter is ad free). Landman episode 2 will be available immediately, as the first two episodes hit Paramount Plus on November 17, with the rest of the 10 episode season releasing a new episode every Sunday.

Paramount Network has given this special kind of broadcast for many Sheridan-created shows, including just last week when they aired Lioness season 2 episode 1 following the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere. But don’t expect more episodes of Landman to air on cable, at least not immediately anyway (Sheridan’s 1883 eventually did get such a run).

This is also the only week that all four of Sheridan’s current shows (Yellowstone, Lioness, Tulsa King and Landman) are going to be airing this year, as Tulsa King season 2 releases its season finale on November 17.