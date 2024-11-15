New Discovery Channel series The Last Woodsmen premieres tonight on TV

Discovery Channel series like Deadliest Catch and Gold Rush have brought viewers directly into dangerous environments as workers navigate major risks for huge rewards. And its latest reality show, The Last Woodsmen, gives an eye-opening look into another perilous profession: the lumbermen who chop down some of the world's largest trees for equally big bucks.

Premiering tonight, November 15, at 9pm Eastern Time on the Discovery Channel, The Last Woodsmen goes deep into the remote wilderness to explore the dangerous world of big money logging. "On a floating barge hundreds of miles from civilization, veteran logger Jared Douglas puts everything on the line to harvest the largest timber in the world. One misstep in this high-risk industry could cost tens of thousands of dollars, or even a life." reads the official series synopsis, per Warner Bros. Discovery. "Joining him at the edge of the world is a tight-knit crew of lumbermen who, with only axes and hand-held power saws, take down massive, highly valuable trees that can be worth up to $70K each."

“The amount of danger involved in harvesting wood—something we see in our everyday lives—is incredibly compelling,” Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks, said in a statement. “THE LAST WOODSMEN takes us deep into the secluded wilderness with these courageous and highly skilled loggers as they literally risk their lives. It’s a rarely explored, dangerous business which translates to incredibly engrossing television.”

To watch tonight's premiere of The Last Woodsmen, you're going to need access to the Discovery Channel. Helpfully, the network is included in most cable packages and can also be accessed via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. Weekly episodes will also be available to stream on Discovery's proprietary streaming service, Discovery Plus. Currently, Discovery Plus features two plans: an ad-supported option for $4.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $8.99 per month.

Most Dangerous Job in the Bush!? | The Last Woodsmen - YouTube Watch On

Check out a sneak peek of the timber-focused reality show before tuning into the premiere of The Last Woodsmen on Discovery Channel tonight at 9pm ET.