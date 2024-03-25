The Masked Singer UK's future revealed as ITV 'axes' another prime-time show
The Masked Singer is returning next year, but there is bad news for another much-loved show.
ITV has reportedly renewed The Masked Singer UK for a sixth series in 2025, but they won't be bringing another prime-time show back.
According to The Sun, ITV has decided to axe The Masked Dancer UK permanently after the network decided to 'rest' the format following just two seasons after being branded 'a tricky sell' for viewers. The good news is that The Masked Singer is 'definitely' returning for its sixth series.
Their source claimed: "The Masked Dancer was always something of a tricky sell. But ITV thought it was worth taking a punt on a concept that had clearly struck a chord with the public as The Masked Singer.
"But they made the mistake of shifting it from a show that ran every night over a week, to a weekly show that aired on a Saturday night. That saw it go out on the same evening as Strictly Come Dancing, which is a very challenging rival."
Like The Masked Singer, the reality series was also hosted by Joel Dommett and saw 12 celebrity contestants donning the franchise's trademark crazy get-ups and putting on a show on stage. Afterward, our celebrity panel tried to guess who was behind the mask.
The Masked Dancer season 2 — the most recent edition of the show —aired in Autumn 2022. Glee star Heather Morris was crowned the winner after competing as Scissors. Olympic gymnast Louis Smith won the first series as "Carwash".
However, it isn't all bad news for Joel Dommett as his quiz show, In With A Shout has been confirmed for a second season, meaning we will be seeing plenty more of the presenter on our screens!
Both The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer are available to stream on-demand on ITVX. For more great shows to enjoy, check out our picks for the best ITV dramas you can find on the platform.
