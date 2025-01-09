The mystery continues with Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC tonight, January 9

After ABC aired the first three episodes of Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building season 2 last week, the case is set to continue on Thursday, January 9, as two more episodes of the Emmy-winning murder mystery comedy air on ABC starting at 9 pm ET/PT.

OMITB s2 focuses on the mystery of who killed Bunny, the cantankerous Arconia Board President, which Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) appear to be prime suspects for. The trio continue to try and prove their innocence and find the real killer with the episodes airing on January 9, Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4, “Here’s Looking at You,” and Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 5, “Performance Review.” You can catch up with the first three episodes that aired on ABC last week with our OMITB s2 recaps.

Watching Only Murders in the Building season 2 on ABC requires you to have access to your local ABC station. Anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna gets that automatically, but if you’re looking for a live TV streaming service that carries ABC, Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV are all options.

OMITB season 2 airing on ABC is helping the network fill out its January Thursday lineup, currently with home renovation show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The series is expected to continue to air episodes throughout the month, likely until new docuseries Scamanda premieres on January 30.

All of these shows are in place of ABC’s usual Thursday night drama — Grey’s Anatomy season 21, 9-1-1 season 8 and Doctor Odyssey — all of which are on hiatus until March 6.

ABC previously aired Only Murders in the Building season 1 during the early winter of 2024, and the airing of season 2 allows those who have not subscribed to Hulu to continue to catch up with popular TV show. It’s unclear if this is going to be an annual tradition for ABC moving forward, so if you want to ensure that you can continue to watch OMITB, or be ready for when Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres (presumably later in 2025), then a Hulu subscription is going to be necessary.