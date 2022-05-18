The Real Housewives of Dubai first look brings back a fan-favorite ex-housewife
An ex-housewife makes a surprise cameo in the newest installment of the franchise.
Dripping in opulence and gold, The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to debut on Wednesday, June 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. With the premiere nearing, an official first look of the series dropped and people were shocked to spot a certain former housewife. So who was the woman that crashed The Real Housewives of Dubai trailer?
It’s none other than the popular Georgia peach Phaedra Parks.
Those that watched The Real Housewives of Atlanta will remember Parks as the famed attorney and mother of two who threw out some of the most memorable zingers in the show’s history. After six seasons on the Atlanta-based franchise, she saddened many fans by exiting the reality series following a heated rivalry with Kandi Burrus that spun out of control.
Although Parks is already slated to star in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, viewers were not expecting to see her pop up in a new city with a whole new cast of Bravo rookies.
While the number of episodes Parks will be featured in is not known, in the clip below she can be heard saying, "Give me the tea honey. I’m very thirsty today."
Outside of the appearance of the RHOA vet, we have to say, the women on the Dubai cast definitely have a "watchable" quality about them. In all honesty, the tone of the series is reminiscent of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 1 and 2.
Fans react to seeing Phaedra Parks in The Real Housewives of Dubai first look
The Twitterverse was certainly abuzz seeing the former housewife.
Not Ms. Phaedra Parks popping up on #RHODubai I’m screaming! pic.twitter.com/RjIrvILyRgMay 17, 2022
Is Phaedra the only housewife to appear on three separate housewives shows? #rhoa #rhodubai pic.twitter.com/xc3oBIzxVTMay 17, 2022
IT WAS PHAEDRA FOR ME 👏🏼🥂 #RHODubai pic.twitter.com/A77AtDxwrlMay 17, 2022
OMG A PHAEDRA PARKS APPEARANCE ON #RHODUBAI???????? pic.twitter.com/Pu7m5wvtyuMay 17, 2022
Did anyone else SCREAM when they saw Phaedra or just me? #RHODubaiMay 17, 2022
Be sure to catch The Real Housewives of Dubai season 1 when it debuts on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1. Also, if you are excited to see Phaedra Parks again on reality TV, you can catch her in the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiering on Peacock on Thursday, June 23.
