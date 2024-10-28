The Young and the Restless spoilers: one of Victor’s enemies finally snaps and tries to take him out?

Even with The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) spiraling out of control, allegedly killing Heather (Vail Bloom) and setting up Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for the crime, there’s an argument that Victor (Eric Braeden) is the biggest threat in town. Sure, he’s not dabbling in the realm of homicide, but he’s stirring up classic Victor chaos for several main players in Genoa City, and at the same time.

Take Billy (Jason Thompson) for example. Billy was literally minding his own business and trying to run the newly named Abbott-Chancellor with Jill’s (Jess Walton) approval, and just because Victor loathes Billy and thinks he’ll run Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) legacy into the ground, the Newman patriarch has made it his mission to take over the company. Victor’s unprovoked plan of attack has not only put Billy on the defensive, but it’s put his mom on the defensive as well because she doesn’t want to lose her business.

Speaking of Abbott-Chancellor, Victor has also managed to make an enemy out of Lily (Christel Khalil). She foolishly trusted Victor to steal the company from Jill and Billy and then put her in the sole CEO position. Of course, he had no intention of putting her in the top spot as he wants to give the job to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). When Lily learned the truth, she became furious. Devon (Bryton James) shared in her frustration as he doesn’t like anyone scheming over his sister.

Next up on the list of people who don’t like Victor is Audra (Zuleyka Silver). She has a big reason not to like him as he recently fired her from Glissade after she stabbed Tucker (Trevor St. John) in the back to get the cosmetic company for him. Audra was pretty loyal to Victor and she was willing to do almost anything he asked, but he just up and fired her because Kyle (Michael Mealor) made the request and was willing to go incredibly low to prove himself more valuable. Audra also has Nate (Sean Dominic) sharing in her fury, because he hates that his girlfriend was cast aside, much like he was a while ago from Newman Enterprises.

And we can’t possibly forget Victor’s number-one rival of all time, Jack (Peter Bergman). In this latest round of battle between the two, Victor is still fuming about Jack’s unconventional methods to save Nikki’s life that night at the Athletic Club, and he’s vowed to destroy the Abbott patriarch. Victor has helped to turn Jack’s son against him, has caused chaos in Jack’s marriage to Diane (Susan Walters) — although we think the couple’s current falling out is largely stagged — and Victor is determined to destroy Jabot.

With all that being said, it just seems as if Victor's recent pot-stirring is bound to get him in trouble sooner or later. While he’s our favorite character on the soap, it wasn’t that long ago we predicted that all the trouble he’s causing would bring about a humbling experience for him. Will that experience come in the form of the life-or-death variety?

We can imagine that either by the year’s end or at the beginning of next year someone will make an attempt on Victor’s life. Looking at the names above, there are plenty of suspects where the soap’s writers could take viewers on a whodunnit ride, staging a murder mystery of sorts (to be clear, we think someone could try to kill him but not succeed).

If someone tries shooting him, each one of these people could find themselves aggressively questioned by Chance (Conner Floyd). Not for nothing, this scenario gives Chance something to do once Heather’s murder mystery is put to bed.

So should our prediction ring true, we think the person behind the dirty deed will actually be Jordan (Colleen Zenk). That’s right, we think Claire’s (Hayley Erin) crazed aunt is about due another villainous time in Genoa City, and what better way is there than to bring her back having tried to murder the man she blames for her current incarceration and her sister Eve’s (﻿Margaret Mason) death?

Being as slippery as she is, it’s not hard to picture Jordan sneaking out of police custody again to do the job. However, knowing what we know about her, she may not stop with attempted murder and she’ll probably set someone up to take the fall for her deeds. The easiest fall guy is of course Jack, but Jordan may want to set up someone like Cole (J. Eddie Peck). Cole and Victor certainly aren’t besties, and Jordan can frame her nephew, making it look as if Cole wanted Victor out of the way so he could be with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), which Victor doesn’t want to happen.

Again, a plot to kill Victor is just theory at this point. However, it feels as if the writers are setting the stage for something big to happen with the legacy character.