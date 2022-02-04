Three big clues that point to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's release month

Hopefully we'll be seeing 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on our screens very soon.

Some Star Wars fans may have worked out Obi-Wan Kenobi's release month!

Thanks to three potential clues, we think it's possible that the highly-anticipated Disney+ exclusive show will be landing sometime in May this year.

The biggest clue we have right now is the newly-announced Obi-Wan comic series, Star Wars: Obi-Wan, which was just teased on the official Star Wars website. Written by Christopher Cantwell, this miniseries sees the beloved Jedi Master chronicling several earlier adventures from his life during his final days on Tatooine.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan is set to debut in May this year. The first issue will follow Obi-Wan as a youngling, and the remaining four issues will tell other stories from different stages in the Jedi Master's life.

Given we know that the Disney+ limited series will be exploring Obi-Wan's life between the prequel and original Star Wars trilogies, it's very possible that the comic could launch concurrently with the new show.

Perhaps the show could even tie in with the comic book? Maybe one of the five issues will focus on a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has teased that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will face-off in the "rematch of the century" in the upcoming show.

May also seems a likely release month for Obi-Wan Kenobi because of Star Wars day. Star Wars day is celebrated on May 4th every year in recognition of the famous Star Wars quote, "May the Force be with you".

This year, May 4th falls on a Wednesday, which makes it a likely Obi-Wan Kenobi release day. Disney has been releasing new episodes for all their big shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, and Pam & Tommy on Wednesdays for several months now, so it makes sense that Obi-Wan Kenobi would also launch on a Wednesday.

What better way to mark Star Wars Day in 2022 than with the premiere of a new show revolving around two of the saga's best-loved characters on Wednesday, May 4th?

The final clue we have is Moon Knight's release date. This upcoming six-part series is not Star Wars related, but the show is set to debut on Wednesday, March 30, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday.

This means the Moon Knight series finale will air on May 4, 2022, leaving a gap in the Disney+ schedule open for a big spring/summer show going forward. The launch of a show that's bound to be as big as Obi-Wan Kenobi could be a perfect thing to fill that void!

Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially set for release exclusively on Disney+ at some point in 2022.