TIME100: The World's Most Influential People special airs tonight on TV

It's one of the most anticipated lists each year: the TIME100: The World's Most Influential People lineup, a who's who of pop culture icons, pioneering industry titans, powerful thought leaders and more who are changing the world and how we live in it.

This year's edition includes such notable names as Radical Optimism singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, Kansas City Chiefs football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, The Color Purple actress Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia's opposition movement, all of whom were featured in individual covers of the magazine's annual issue. And tonight, you can get in on the celebrations yourself when the TIME100: The World's Most Influential People primetime special hits TV.

Hosted by 2024 honoree Taraji P. Henson, the TIME100 Gala took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, April 25, with starry attendees like singer Kylie Minogue, Oscar nominees Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), comedian Alex Edelman, actor-director Dev Patel (Monkey Man), TV hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, music producer Jack Antonoff, fashion designer Jonathan Anderson and repeat honorees like Patrick Mahomes and Michael J. Fox, the latter of whom took home the TIME Impact Award. This year’s Gala featured live performances from Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, two honorees on the 2024 TIME100 list.

Now, you can see everything that took place as the TIME100 Gala will air as a primetime television special on Sunday, May 12 between 10pm and 11pm Eastern Time on ABC. If you don't have basic cable, live TV streaming services will enable you to watch the Gala as it airs, including Fubo, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV; those willing to wait can also stream the hourlong special on-demand the day after it premieres with a regular Hulu subscription.



"The influence recognized on this year's TIME100 list of the world's most influential people spans industries and continents," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley in a statement. "With our TIME100 partners, we are proud to convene the newest members of the TIME100 community for a day of conversation at the TIME100 Summit and for our annual TIME100 Gala, which we will once again bring viewers inside with a primetime special on ABC."