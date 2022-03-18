TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, March 18

On TV tonight, settle down for a comedy extravaganza in aid of good causes with Comic Relief on BBC1 and BBC2, the story of the founder of WeWork is told in WeCrashed on Apple TV+, season 4 of Top Boy begins on Netflix, and there is forbidden romance in Grantchester on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Comic Relief, from 7pm, BBC1 & BBC2

Joel Dommett, AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Sir Lenny Henry, Alesha Dixon, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball host. (Image credit: BBC)

Pop on your shiny noses and settle back for some much-needed chuckling as the telethon returns, with Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Alesha Dixon, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball among the hosts introducing some spectacular sketches and performances. Among the highlights are Kylie Minogue starring in Ghosts, French and Saunders heading to The Repair Shop, and Matt Lucas and David Walliams reviving Rock Profile. As ever, there are also some deeply moving appeal films showcasing the varied projects in the UK, Africa and India that Comic Relief supports.

WeCrashed, Apple TV+

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The remarkable story of Adam Neumann, the Israeli entrepreneur who founded communal workspace firm WeWork and saw it grow at a dramatic rate, but was forced to step down in 2019 after a failed bid to float the company. Jared Leto is superb as Adam, who comes across as confident but deluded as he pitches early start-up ideas for knee pads for infants and collapsible high heels. Anne Hathaway co-stars as his wife Rebekah, who joins him on his roller-coaster ride as he tries to turn WeWork into ‘a movement’. An entertaining take on the risks and rewards of chasing the American dream and believing your own hype.

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

It’s been more than 10 years since Top Boy first debuted on our screens, but the battle for the Summerhouse Estate is still raging as we return to Hackney for the hotly anticipated fourth series of this gritty urban drama. As the next chapter begins, drug kingpin Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters) is making more money than ever after seeing off Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young pretender to his throne. He dreams of a new life away from the game, but like another famous screen mobster, just when he thought he was out… he gets pulled back in again.

Grantchester, season 7, 9pm, ITV

Elloria Torchia as Maya and Tom Brittney as Rev Will Davenport. (Image credit: ITV)

There’s a lot going on in Grantchester this week, so much so that the suspicious death of the proprietor of a cleaning-products company, who was a regular at a local brothel, barely scratches the surface. Geordie’s worried that his estranged wife Cathy is getting too close to colleague Clive, so he enlists the help of the admirable Miss Scott to keep an eye on them, while Cathy’s niece Bonnie (Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie) – an instantly likeable character who has a nice line in wry observations – arrives to help with childcare. Meanwhile, Will (Tom Brittney) is still tormented by his forbidden love for Maya (Ellora Torchia) – and it seems God isn’t answering his calls for help…

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes drivers get ready to race. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Lady Bird, 9.15pm, BBC3

Saoirse Ronan and Lucas Hedges star. (Image credit: BBC3)

Greta Gerwig scripts and directs this portrait of life in sleepy Sacramento for 17-year-old Lady Bird, who is full of lofty artistic ambition, beautifully played by Saoirse Ronan. She believes herself worthy of an Ivy League education, despite having neither the grades nor work ethic, but she does have charm, and spending time with her is a pleasure. Nothing seismic happens to Lady Bird and her life is fairly routine, but that doesn’t stop Gerwig filling her film with an emotional pull that’s genuine and beguiling.

Athletics: World Indoor Championships , from 8.15am, BBC2 & BBC3

, from 8.15am, BBC2 & BBC3 FIA World Endurance Championship , 5.25pm, Eurosport 1

, 5.25pm, Eurosport 1 Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

