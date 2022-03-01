TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, March 1

On TV tonight, Martin Kemp and rapper Lady Leshurr search for two new senior rock bands in Rock Till We Drop on BBC2, tense new drama The Holiday starts on Channel 5, new series Murder in Provence arrives on BritBox, plus new drama series Mood begins on BBC3. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include four TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Rock Till We Drop, 9pm, BBC2 (not Wales)

Carol, 72, auditions for a band place. (Image credit: BBC2)

There have been plenty of attempts to shake up the talent-search format over the years, and you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s nothing new to try. But this new four-part series really is one for the ages – quite literally! Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr are searching for musicians aged 64-plus to form two bands, which will debut at the Isle of Wight Festival – in six weeks’ time. As they look through the audition videos, it’s clear that their project is going to lift a lot of older people who were left low after months of lockdown.

★★★★ JP

The Holiday, 9pm, Channel 5

Sean and Kate’s holiday is about to go sour… (Image credit: Channel 5)

In the wake of ITV’s No Return comes another holiday-from-hell tale. Showing over four nights this week, this tense thriller stars Jill Halfpenny as Kate, on holiday in Malta with family and friends when she discovers that her husband Sean (Killing Eve’s Owen McDonnell) is having an affair. And to add to her shock, she realises his lover is one of her friends. As Kate tries to work out who’s sleeping with her husband, more secrets and lies are revealed, all of which leads to a terrifying and deadly climax with someone seemingly prepared to kill in order to keep the truth hidden… Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ MD



Murder in Provence, BritBox

Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll star. (Image credit: BritBox)

Spring is coming, and there’s an early dose of sunshine in this gorgeous crime drama based on ML Longworth’s novels and starring Endeavour’s Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque, an investigating judge in Aix-en-Provence with a sharp mind and a nice line in sarcasm. He gathers evidence about criminal cases, beginning with a university professor’s murder, but while his investigations with cop Hélène (Keala Settle) are intricate and the scenery’s to die for, the real delight in this clever whodunnit comes from the fun-filled relationship between Antoine and his criminal psychologist girlfriend Marine (Nancy Carroll).

★★★★ CC



Mood, 10.05pm, BBC3

What is Sasha getting into? (Image credit: BBC)

When Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show Fleabag was turned into a series for BBC3, it became one of the channel’s big successes. Will the recently relaunched channel have similar success with Mood, adapted from Nicôle Lecky’s one-woman play Superhoe? It’s an unflinching look at the pitfalls of an obsession with social media and fame, as aspiring singer Sasha (Nicôle), feeling rejected by her family and her boyfriend, meets an influential young woman who promises to introduce her to the ‘right people’. But right for what?

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, season 1, Netflix

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett). The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

Best film to watch on TV today

Suburbicon, 11.15pm, BBC2 (not NI, Wales)

Julianne Moore and Matt Damon star. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With this 2017 black comedy, director George Clooney took an old script by Joel and Ethan Coen and added his own touches, including one based on a real-life incident. There’s certainly a hint of Fargo about the whole thing, set in 1950s American suburbia, with Matt Damon as a frustrated white-collar husband, Julianne Moore playing identical twins and Oscar Isaac as a crooked insurance investigator sporting a Clark Gable moustache. Noah Jupe (The Night Manager and The Undoing) also stars as Matt Damon’s young son.

Live Sport

The FA Cup, Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur , 7.30pm (k-o 7.55pm), BBC1

, 7.30pm (k-o 7.55pm), BBC1 The FA Cup, Peterborough United v Manchester City, 6.45pm (k-o 7.15pm), ITV

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours , 6pm, Channel 5

, 6pm, Channel 5 Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Rock Till We Drop on TV tonight – a talent show with a twist.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!